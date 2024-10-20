The World-Famous Fighter Jet That Inspired The Lamborghini Reventon

The F-22 Raptor is an American fighter jet made by Lockheed Martin, and was a product of the United States Air Force's Advanced Tactical Fighter (ATF) program. First flown in 1997, the Air Force intended to replace the F-15 Eagle with the F-22 Raptor. However, political opposition to the high costs of replacing the whole fleet with the introduction of the more cost efficient F-35 Lightning II forced the military to cut the program from 750 planes to 195 planes — only 187 of which were operational.

The F-22 Raptor was the inspiration for the Lamborghini Reventon's visual design, according to Car and Driver. Looking at the two vehicles, we can see the similarities in visual presentation. They both feature sharp, harsh angles on all sides. The angular silhouette is common in American fighter jets, with many of them looking very sharp and triangular. This is something mirrored in the Reventon's design that would later be carried over to the more mass-production-friendly Aventador.

The angular shape of many fighter jets is due to the use of Delta wings, which are wings shaped like a triangle that bear a resemblance to the Greek letter Delta. These wings are lightweight and have a large surface area, which helps reduce the aircraft's minimum speed to stay airborne, as well as increases lift. The delta wings also have a naturally stable pitch, allowing the designers to forgo a tail surface on the plane.

