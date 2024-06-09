Who Was Ferdinand Piëch And What Iconic Cars Did He Build?

The Volkswagen Phaeton isn't the most popular car in Volkswagen's lineup. Once known as Volkswagen's most luxurious car, it was discontinued in Europe in 2016 after a 14-year run. It had an even shorter lifespan in the U.S., where it was on the market between 2004 and 2006. At its peak, VW only sold 11,166 Phaetons in a year, so it wasn't really a volume seller.

However, the Phaeton was one of two cars that Piëch said were some of the best he produced in his career. He made the Phaeton to compete against large cars that BMW and Mercedes were producing at the time. As Piëch once told TopGear, "There are not enough good big cars. And the few one that are there, they earn too much. That's the reason we are stepping in."

It was also around this time that VW acquired Bentley, and the company used the same platform to build the Phaeton and the Bentley Continental. While part-sharing between car models has received a bad rap in the recent years, Piëch's way of doing it is what made most of the Volkswagen Group's models so amazing. Instead of building a good Phaeton and then rebranding it as a bad Continental, he built the platform to the higher brand's standards, and let the high-quality parts and workmanship trickle down to the more affordable brand. This is what he also did with the next iconic car on the list.