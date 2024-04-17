10 Of The Fastest Cars Built With A V12 Engine

V12 engines are among the few powerplant configurations that inspire awe. These majestic powerplants are the pinnacle of refinement and performance for some automakers. Renowned for their throaty exhaust notes, V12s deliver power in a smooth and exhilarating manner. Thanks to their architecture, they have a more balanced firing order with the cylinders igniting more frequently throughout the engine cycle.

In addition, their larger size allows them to naturally produce power without relying on high RPMs, which creates a feeling of boundless thrust that leaves most engines in the dust. Historically, these engines have been the domain of high-performance and luxury car manufacturers. Nowadays, V12 engines are still present in high-performance vehicles, producing bonkers performance, be it in their naturally aspirated form or with the help of hybridization or forced induction. Below, we delve into the world of the fastest machines powered by the mighty V12, each with a staggering top speed of over 200 mph.