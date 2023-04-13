Aston Martin's Stunning New DBS 770 Ultimate Volante Is Finally Here

Aston Martin's farewell to the iconic DBS brand has finally been released. The DBS 770 Ultimate Volante is the convertible version of the DBS 770. Don't get too excited though. Despite the fact it is officially available, only 199 are being made, and they sold out before the vehicle was even announced — so you can't actually have one.

If you could, you'd be treated to a 5.2-liter V12 capable of producing 749 horsepower, and a car that can shoot from zero to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds. While it may be a touch slower than its hard-topped sibling when it comes to acceleration, it is capable of hitting 200 miles per hour just like the fixed-roof version. The canopy can be retracted in just 14 seconds and put back into place within 16 seconds. So if you're caught in a downpour, you don't have to worry about ruining the car's impeccable interior.

Specs are one thing, but the new Aston Martin goes beyond that. Like many of its predecessors, this car is an absolute thing of beauty. Its 21-inch honeycomb wheels come in black or silver and its horseshoe bonnet leads to what Aston describes as a racing nose. At its front, the enormous grille contrasts beautifully with the headlights, which look like artistic flecks in comparison. The front splitter widens things further still, carbon fiber sills carry you down the sides, and a new rear diffuser greets you at the back of the vehicle. All in all, the appearance is what you would expect from an Aston Martin, and the performance does the DBS 770 Ultimat Volante justice.