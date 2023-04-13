Aston Martin's Stunning New DBS 770 Ultimate Volante Is Finally Here
Aston Martin's farewell to the iconic DBS brand has finally been released. The DBS 770 Ultimate Volante is the convertible version of the DBS 770. Don't get too excited though. Despite the fact it is officially available, only 199 are being made, and they sold out before the vehicle was even announced — so you can't actually have one.
If you could, you'd be treated to a 5.2-liter V12 capable of producing 749 horsepower, and a car that can shoot from zero to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds. While it may be a touch slower than its hard-topped sibling when it comes to acceleration, it is capable of hitting 200 miles per hour just like the fixed-roof version. The canopy can be retracted in just 14 seconds and put back into place within 16 seconds. So if you're caught in a downpour, you don't have to worry about ruining the car's impeccable interior.
Specs are one thing, but the new Aston Martin goes beyond that. Like many of its predecessors, this car is an absolute thing of beauty. Its 21-inch honeycomb wheels come in black or silver and its horseshoe bonnet leads to what Aston describes as a racing nose. At its front, the enormous grille contrasts beautifully with the headlights, which look like artistic flecks in comparison. The front splitter widens things further still, carbon fiber sills carry you down the sides, and a new rear diffuser greets you at the back of the vehicle. All in all, the appearance is what you would expect from an Aston Martin, and the performance does the DBS 770 Ultimat Volante justice.
There is another DBS 770
The Volante isn't the only version of the DBS 770, it's just the convertible. A standard version with a fixed roof is also being produced, though it's almost as rare. Only 300 standard DBS 770 units will ever be made, and like the Volante, they all sold out before most people even knew the car was planned. As you would expect, the hard-topped version is better in terms of performance; it is powered by the same 749 horsepower 5.2-liter V12 but can go from zero to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds, hit a max speed of 211 mph, and is billed as "the most powerful Aston Martin ever."
Aston hasn't just made gains in the power department. Aerodynamic performance has also been improved, with the bodywork helping the Aston cut through the air, keep its tires firmly on the road, and cool that massive V-12 engine. Despite this being the DBS' swan song, it is unlikely to be the last car to carry the name.
Retiring iconic lines seems to be popular amongst major car companies at the moment, and Dodge is doing a similar thing with both the Charger and Challenger. In reality, they're probably just retiring the internal combustion engines that power these vehicles. Don't be too shocked if you see another generation of the Aston Martin DBS spring up in a few years. The only way that would actually be a surprise is if that new generation somehow had a V12 in it.