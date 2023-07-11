The History Behind Lamborghini's Flagship V12 Engine

Did you know Lamborghini's V12 engine has only undergone two iterations since debuting in the 350 GT in 1964? Under the hood of Lambo's first production car is a 3.5-liter V12 with four cams and 270 horsepower. The Bizzarrini V12 had a bevy of aluminum internals to save weight, enabling the vehicle to achieve a 158 mph top speed.

And when the 400 GT and iconic Miura debuted in 1966, the original V12 had grown to 3.9 liters of displacement and produced up to 380 horsepower. The same engine would grace the Espada, Islero, and Jarama. But for the Miura, Lambo took the 3.9-liter V12, spun it by 90 degrees, and shoehorned it to the back, marking the birth of the world's first production supercar.

Lamborghini

When the legendary Countach debuted in 1974, it came with an enlarged 4.9-liter and 5.2-liter V12. The latter would also see action in the LM002, Lambo's first SUV. Meanwhile, the Diablo debuted in 1990 and had a 5.7-liter and 6.0-liter variant of the V12, particularly the Diablo GT and Diablo VT 6.0 SE. The Murcielago was the last to use Lamborghini's first-gen V12, having a 572-horsepower 6.2-liter V12 and a 6.5-liter with up to 661 horsepower.

Lambo's second-gen V12 started in the Aventador in 2011. It got an all-new and revamped V12 engine with a revised firing order and up to 770 horsepower in the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae. The second-gen V12 had its first taste of electrification in the limited-edition Sian FKP 37 and Countach LPI 800-4. The Lamborghini V12 engine lives on in the all-new Revuelto hybrid, and it now has three electric motors for a combined 1,001 horsepower.