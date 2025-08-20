5 Of The Fastest AMG Models Ever Created, Ranked By Top Speed

One of many great Mercedes-Benz models never sold to American buyers, the CLK DTM AMG launched in 2004 without the usual buzz of a high-end Mercedes-Benz release. Only 100 examples were built, and they quickly sold out as collectors realized how special the car was. Mercedes simply didn't need to market the car heavily, as its spec sheet was enough to convince buyers.

The car took heavy inspiration from the automaker's CLK DTM race car, which won the DTM championship in 2003. Mercedes-AMG borrowed the race car's aero kit, racing harnesses, and carbon fiber-heavy construction, but transplanted it all into a road car. The result was a car that could behave like a normal Mercedes at everyday speeds, but was also capable of shoving its occupants firmly back into their racing seats when the driver put pedal to the metal.

As well as being vicious off the line, the CLK DTM AMG kept its pace up at the higher extremes of its rev range too. Its supercharged 5.4-liter V8 engine churned out 574 hp, enough to catapult the car to a top speed of 199 mph. Even two decades later, few other AMGs have exceeded that level of performance.