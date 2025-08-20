5 Of The Fastest AMG Models Ever Created, Ranked By Top Speed
Founded in 1967, AMG, or Aufrecht Melcher Großaspach, has been responsible for churning out countless road and race-oriented performance Mercedes-Benz models. Originally, AMG was an independent tuning outfit, but Mercedes-Benz has owned a controlling stake in the company since 1999. Today the Mercedes-AMG badge can be found on a huge variety of models, from the subcompact GLB SUV to the automaker's seven figure hypercars.
However, to describe the modern AMG outfit as a tuning arm is to undersell its capabilities. While it still produces great performance engines like it has done for decades, even those engines are now more complex than ever, with both electric and combustion elements. Some of the fastest AMGs are hybrid while others no longer feature a combustion engine at all, but whether they're combustion-powered or EVs, there's one thing that AMG's best models have in common: they're all incredibly fast. These five models are among the brand's fastest to date in terms of their officially quoted top speed.
Mercedes-Benz CLK DTM AMG – 199 mph
One of many great Mercedes-Benz models never sold to American buyers, the CLK DTM AMG launched in 2004 without the usual buzz of a high-end Mercedes-Benz release. Only 100 examples were built, and they quickly sold out as collectors realized how special the car was. Mercedes simply didn't need to market the car heavily, as its spec sheet was enough to convince buyers.
The car took heavy inspiration from the automaker's CLK DTM race car, which won the DTM championship in 2003. Mercedes-AMG borrowed the race car's aero kit, racing harnesses, and carbon fiber-heavy construction, but transplanted it all into a road car. The result was a car that could behave like a normal Mercedes at everyday speeds, but was also capable of shoving its occupants firmly back into their racing seats when the driver put pedal to the metal.
As well as being vicious off the line, the CLK DTM AMG kept its pace up at the higher extremes of its rev range too. Its supercharged 5.4-liter V8 engine churned out 574 hp, enough to catapult the car to a top speed of 199 mph. Even two decades later, few other AMGs have exceeded that level of performance.
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance – 199 mph
A new model for 2025, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance takes the already speedy AMG GT Coupe and dials its performance up another notch via a hybrid powertrain. It boasts a combined output of 805 hp and takes just 2.7 seconds to go from 0-60 mph, making it the fastest accelerating series production AMG to date. Its combined torque is a whopping 1,047 lb-ft. The unprecedented performance arrives thanks to a 201 hp electric motor that complements the coupe's AMG-built 4.0-liter V8 engine.
Mercedes says that the car's top speed is electronically limited to 199 mph, which is still more than enough to make the GT 63 S E Performance comfortably one of the fastest AMGs ever built. As a range-topping AMG model, it's already destined to be an extremely rare sight on the roads, but any buyers who find a regular example of the car just not quite special enough can customize the car further. The Manufaktur Signature program lets exceptionally wealthy buyers add custom interior finishes and exterior colors to their car, all for a significant additional premium over the car's already hefty $200,000 asking price.
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series – 202 mph
While the latest hybrid AMG GT Coupe is the fastest accelerating variant of the model, it isn't the fastest in terms of top speed. Beating by a mere few mph is the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, which hits an officially quoted top speed of 202 mph. The car was unveiled in 2020 and featured an extensive upgrade package which heavily borrowed from the brand's efforts in GT3 sports car racing. The most instantly noticeable upgrades arrived in the form of its GT3-style aero package, but under its hood also sat a fettled version of AMG's 4.0-liter V8 engine churning out 720 hp.
The engine was the most powerful V8 engine ever designed by AMG at the time of its release, and it enabled the car to hit 124 mph from standstill in less than nine seconds. The engine's power was transferred to the ground via a seven-speed DCT transmission that was specially developed for use in the car. While the AMG GT Black Series qualified for a licence plate, wringing out all of its performance would require a suitably skilled driver and a closed circuit. As such, Mercedes offered two tire choices for the car: one road-legal tire that shipped as standard with the car, and another race-only tire that provided maximum track day performance.
Mercedes-AMG One – 219 mph
Although first revealed in 2017, delays with production meant that the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar didn't arrive in customers' hands until 2023. It's safe to assume that those customers weren't too fussed about the additional wait, since the resulting car was properly one of a kind. It borrowed heavily from Mercedes' F1 program, with the One's hybrid battery being developed by High Performance Powertrains, the maker of the brand's F1 engines. Also a familiar sight to F1 fans is the One's 1.6-liter V6 engine, as well as the car's active aerodynamics.
The car's performance numbers are unsurprisingly attention-grabbing, with the One able to sprint from 0-124 mph in around seven seconds on its way to a top speed of 219 mph. The combined horsepower output from the engine and accompanying four electric motors sits at 1,063 hp. At the time of its release, the One became the fastest car ever unveiled by AMG, although it might not stay that way for much longer.
Mercedes-Benz Concept AMG GT XX – 223 mph
While it's still technically a concept for now, AMG says a production version of its all-electric hyper-GT will be arriving in 2026. The Mercedes-Benz Concept AMG GT XX previews the brand's electric future, with 1,341 hp on tap and an officially claimed top speed of 223 mph. Its performance is made possible thanks to its new HP.EB battery, which AMG says has been developed using expertise from the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar program as well as its ongoing F1 efforts.
As well as being ultra-fast on the road, the concept also promises to be ultra-fast at the charging station. With an average charging speed of 850kW, the AMG GT XX can add around 250 miles of range in five minutes with a suitably capable charger. For now, American public charging infrastructure won't be able to deliver speeds anywhere close to that figure.
However, in China, carmakers like BYD have already made progress in installing publicly available 1,000kW chargers, and have plans to install them in certain European markets like the U.K. later in 2025. The transition to electric power might result in plenty of fundamental changes across the car industry, but it seems that one thing that won't be changing is AMG's insatiable desire to make its cars even faster than before.