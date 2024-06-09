10 Incredible Mercedes-Benz Models We Never Got In The States

Mercedes-Benz has never sold its entry level A-Class hatchback in the U.S., and axed its A-Class sedan after 2022 due to low sales. That means that Americans have been missing out on what's arguably the best variant of the A-Class lineup, the A45 AMG. The U.S. did get the less potent 302 horsepower A35 AMG, at least until it was axed after 2021. However, the 415 horsepower A45 AMG remains forbidden fruit. All of those horses come from a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder engine, and result in a 0-62 mph time of around 3.9 seconds.

The A45 AMG's top speed is officially quoted at 168 mph, and the car's all-wheel drive system ensures that it will get there frighteningly fast no matter the road conditions. Like nearly all of AMG's hot Mercedes models, the added power doesn't mean compromising on practicality either. The A45 AMG retains the comfortable cabin and low speed drivability of the standard A-Class hatchback, just with the ability to hit license-shredding speeds at a moment's notice.

While it's undoubtedly an appealing enthusiast car on paper, it's no surprise that it's never been offered in America. Hatchbacks are generally not looked upon favorably by buyers, no matter how powerful they are, and the A45 AMG's price puts it in a very niche market. The car is currently on sale in the UK for £63,285, which equates to almost $81,000 at current exchange rates.