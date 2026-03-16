12 Car Models Tall Drivers Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs
When it comes to car shopping, taller people have a more difficult time of it than those of average height. Car designers use all sorts of standards and measurements when making vehicles, with the goal that most people should fit into most vehicles, whether they're quite tall or very short. Not every automobile does it well, however, and because of that, there are some vehicles that some tall folks simply can't fit into.
This can vary wildly as well. A person measuring 6'4" is quite tall but should be able to fit comfortably into most vehicles on the market. On the other end of the spectrum, I have a friend who is 7'3" tall, and the only things he can fit into comfortably are body-on-frame SUVs and large trucks. I used to drive a 10th-generation Honda Accord, and despite having an absolutely cavernous interior, he still had to slouch. That means if you're tall enough, virtually no sedan will work, no matter how posh it is.
The market has hundreds of vehicles, and some of them have earned a reputation for being unfriendly to tall people. Below is a list of such vehicles.
Kia K4
Kia replaced the Forte with the K4 for the 2025 model year, and it was one of many brand-new cars to make its appearance that year. It's a subcompact sedan and sits squarely at the bottom of Kia's lineup in terms of price. The keyword, though, is subcompact, as this is also Kia's smallest sedan. It features 42.3 inches of front leg room, 38 inches of rear leg room, and 39 inches of headroom for the front seat driver. That's not too bad, but
The name of the game here appears to be thigh support. The K4 doesn't have a lot of it, requiring taller drivers to scoot their seats back pretty far. Since the K4 has a normal amount of tilt and telescoping from the steering wheel, it may not reach far enough back for a tall driver who has their seat back far enough to keep their legs comfortable. Additionally, if you're tall enough, your head might brush the headliner.
Other tall drivers have said the head and legroom is adequate, but found seat comfort to be less than ideal, while others have noted that they have to tilt the steering wheel up further to see the icons on the gauge cluster.
Buck Encore GX
The Buick Encore GX is one of the smallest vehicles that Buick sells, and is closely related to the Chevy Trax. The two share quite a lot, including the engine, but have different measurements. The Trax has more legroom while the GX has more headroom. All told, the GX measurements are 39.71 inches of headroom and 40.9 inches of legroom for the front seat driver. The second row has 36 inches of legroom. That's less head and legroom than some subcompact sedans.
This is one of many cases where some tall people fit into it with no problem while others find it too small. There doesn't appear to be a defining characteristic that makes it intrinsically bad for tall people, so you can chalk this one up to proportions. Someone who is 6'4" will probably not have any problems, but someone a few inches taller might. Folks with longer legs may have to set the seat back enough that they can't fit another person behind them. In short, we wouldn't write this one off entirely, but the only way to know for sure if you fit is to go sit in it.
Honda Civic
The Honda Civic is a great example of a subcompact sedan that's made for most people. Despite its smaller size, it is an excellent value, boasting great fuel economy, usability, and price. It also has reasonable dimensions with 39.3 inches of headroom, 42.3 inches of legroom, and 37.4 inches of rear seat legroom. That's pretty good, and many people over six feet tall can find a comfortable seat position with figured like that. There are some caveats to consider, though.
Most tall drivers admit to needing to push the seat really far back, which makes seating someone behind them in the backseat difficult. It's also pretty well known that sunroofs reduce headroom by a couple of inches, so it's often recommended for tall drivers to buy a Honda Civic without one to maximize headroom. In short, the Civic does fit tall people quite well, but only in models without a sunroof and for drivers who don't mind losing one of their backseat spots to accommodate longer legs. Some taller folks have also commented that the steering wheel doesn't telescope out far enough for them, which can cause additional discomfort.
Subaru BRZ
The Subaru BRZ is a coupe, and coupes in general are usually a little rough for tall people. Generally speaking, the BRZ is known for being a small, zippy car that's fun to drive on twisty roads and is a direct competitor to the Mazda Miata. It's also one of the lightest cars on the list, coming in at under 3,000 pounds, putting it in the same neighborhood as the Honda Civic. Its measurements are 37 inches of headroom and 41.5 inches of legroom for the front seat, and a scant 29.9 inches for the rear seat occupant.
As noted in our review, the rear seat is already basically punishment, and that's with an average-sized driver behind the wheel. Taller drivers usually have to move their seats back further than normal to fit okay, which is definitely doable in the BRZ, but it renders the backseat entirely unusable for other passengers. Even with those adjustments, drivers over 6'5" may have problems, as there is simply less room to work with. Many taller folks who can fit in it still say that the car can be a little uncomfortable, depending on seating position.
Nissan Leaf
The Nissan Leaf is Nissan's smallest EV. This one is a tale of two vehicles. The new Nissan Leaf is actually bigger than its predecessor, making it a little more friendly for tall people. If the old Nissan Leaf were out, it definitely would've made this list, but the newer Leaf teeters on the edge of being here. It also has a bigger battery and can be charged at Tesla Supercharger locations. Its measurements are 39.9 inches of headroom, 42.4 inches of front seat leg room, and 31.8 inches of rear leg room.
The Nissan Leaf does a better job of accommodating tall people than its predecessor, but the latest Leaf isn't without its caveats. Drivers note that there is a rather large blind spot when looking for cars on the right at places like stop signs. Tall drivers note that they have to lean forward to check passed the blind spot or risk hitting traffic they otherwise can't see. Other complaints include weird mirror placement. Also, with only 31.8 inches of rear seat room, tall drivers who have to move their seats back further are definitely sacrificing the backseat for the sake of comfort.
Mazda Miata MX-5
Say hello to, hands down, the worst car for tall people according to Consumer Reports. It's pretty easy to see why as well. The Mazda Miata MX-5 is already a pretty small car, on par with small cars like the Subaru BRZ and others. However, its claim to fame is how small it is, and long-time fans are adamant that the car doesn't need to be made for everyone. Its dimensions tell the story pretty well. The Miata boasts 37.4 inches of headroom, 43.1 inches of legroom, and since it's a two-seater, there is no rear legroom.
As you can likely surmise, the lack of legroom is the real killer here. There isn't any space for tall folks to scoot their seats back to, and that can make the cabin feel very cramped. Our review notes this as well. There are stories of taller folks being comfortable in some generations of the Miata, but they are harder to find than in most consumer vehicles today. Ultimately, you'll have to sit in one to see if your proportions work out, but the odds are quite low.
Toyota Corolla Cross
Toyota isn't always the most tall-friendly automaker, and a few Toyotas are on this list. One of them is the Corolla Cross, and among the Toyota vehicles here, this one is the least egregious in terms of tall-person support. It's not the strongest crossover, but it gets excellent fuel economy and since it's basically a lifted Corolla, drivers wanting one of these is going for frugal rather than fun. Its dimensions are also okay, measuring in at 38.6 inches of headroom and 42.9 inches of legroom for the front seat, and 32 inches of legroom for the backseat.
Have you spotted the pattern yet? It's the same one over and over again. The Cross has enough front seat room for most tall people, but the taller you are, the more you have to scoot your seat back, and the backseat becomes virtually unusable. People upwards of around 6'4" have said that they're rather comfortable but do recommend not getting the sunroof to maximize headroom. Others note that the manual seats offer more up and down adjustment, adding even more space for tall heads.
Toyota GR Supra
The Toyota GR Supra is Toyota's small, fun car, much like the Subaru BRZ or the Mazda Miata. Given that those other two vehicles are on this list, it shouldn't surprise you that the Supra is as well, for basically the same reasons. The Supra is a two-seater, which makes it smaller than any subcompact sedan, and those are already rough for taller people as it is. The dimensions for the Supra are 38.3 inches of headroom, 42.2 inches of legroom, and there is no backseat, so there is no backseat room.
As such, the Supra isn't very good for tall people. There are some people 6'5" and over who own one, and some of them admit that there are compromises, with some citing knee and hip discomfort due to the seat shapes, and the difficulty of actually getting into the vehicle. It is possible to fit into this thing as a tall person, but it's a game of inches, and it seems to really depend on your proportions. This one is probably better than a Miata, but worse than a Subaru BRZ, depending on your body frame.
Lucid Air
The Lucid Air is one expensive EV. They can get up over to $250,000, which is the price of a modest midwestern home these days. You do get a lot for the money, including some outstanding performance, loads of range for an EV, and a very comfortable cabin. In fact, this is one of the few vehicles on the list where interior space isn't too much of a concern unless you're Shaq-levels of tall, as even Shaq needed one of these modified to drive it. The dimensions are decent at 39.6 inches of headroom and 45.4 inches of legroom for front seat passengers, and another 37.8 inches for the rear seat.
Most tall people seem to be able to fit into the cabin just fine and drive it comfortably. The issues with the Lucid Air are ergonomic. It has smaller door openings and sits close to the road, which can make it difficult for tall people to get in and out compared to other EVs like the Rivian R1T. Some other drivers have complained about the windshield. If you're too high up, the windshield can cause visual problems that can be distracting for drivers.
Porsche 718 Boxster
The Porsche 718 Boxster is our stand-in for any two-seater luxury sports car, as most of them have the same problems when it comes to tall people. The Boxster has a bit of a reputation for being a little cramped, and even though tall folks do buy these, few of them would use them as a daily driver because of it. Measurements of the Boxster are a little difficult to find, but most sources agree that there is about 42 inches of leg room and not a lot of headroom.
The trouble is that it's just a small interior space. Folks up to around 6'5" don't seem to have too many problems, but taller people who are long in the legs find that they get a little cramped, especially with the top up. When the convertible top is down, though, things seem to be a lot easier. Since it is a two-seater, there isn't a lot of space for the seat to move backwards, so those who approach Shaq-like proportions almost certainly won't fit. Tall folks also suggest opting for the seat configuration with the most adjustments, as it does make it a little easier for tall people to fit.
Nissan Versa
The Nissan Versa returns us to the subcompact sedan segment. Like most subcompact sedans, the Versa is built to be small. It's one of Nissan's most affordable vehicles, with the S trim going for less than $20,000, which is an increasing rarity in today's market. Its lethargic engine and casual driving demeanor make it great as a grocery getter, but tall people may struggle to enjoy the ride. For measurements, the Versa has 39.5 inches of headroom and 44.5 inches of legroom for front seat passengers. Back seat passengers get 31 inches of legroom.
For tall drivers, it really depends on your proportions. Some folks found that the leg room was a bit cramped, despite the measurements showing that it has more than some other subcompact sedans. This is due to cramped foot wells that, while long enough, aren't wide enough to stretch out and sit comfortably. Plus, with 31 inches of rear leg room, the usual problem arises with backseat passenger room. This is a great example of how measurements aren't everything. Sometimes, the design can get in the way of what would otherwise be a roomy experience.
Lexus IS
The Lexus IS sits near the bottom of the luxury automaker's lineup in terms of size, but not in terms of options. The car comes with eight trims, three engine options, and spans in price from a little over $40,000 to $72,000 fully loaded. Sadly, all of them are less than ideal for tall people. Interior measurements are actually pretty reasonable, with the IS sporting 38.2 inches of headroom and 44.8 inches of legroom in the front, with rear seat passengers getting 32.2 inches of legroom. That puts it in the same realm as larger compact sedans.
Despite the reasonable measurements, this car is rarely recommended for taller folks. Most tall drivers seem to agree that it's a snug fit all around, with some people under six feet tall saying that it feels a little cramped even to them. For this one, it's mostly the seat bolsters. The IS is set up as a sportier entry, so the seats have rather aggressive side bolsters. That makes the seats feel cramped, even if there is leg and headroom to spare. Some folks appreciate the snug fit, but others feel cramped, so this is a case of needing to go sit in one to see how you like it.
Toyota Tacoma
We weren't expecting to see any trucks on this last, as trucks are usually quite friendly for tall people. However, the Toyota Tacoma continues to exceed expectations in most respects, much like it does for reliability and other metrics. The interesting part of the Tacoma, at least for taller drivers, is that it comes with two cab configurations, and one is much better for tall people than the other. The Xtra Cab is meant for two passengers, and the Double Cab is meant for four.
For the Xtra Cab, the measurements are 39.7 inches of headroom and 41.8 inches of legroom for the driver. The Double Cab adds 33.7 inches of leg room for rear passengers.
The complaints range quite a bit, but they remain the same as with most other cars: unfriendly for tall people. Some people find the roof too low, especially with a sunroof, and others find the space cramped, even if they aren't super tall. Once again, it seems to all come down to proportions, as drivers as tall as 6'9" have said that they can be comfortable in their Tacomas, but that certainly won't be true for everyone.
How these cars were chosen
This was a difficult list to make, and the reason is something you definitely saw multiple times reading through the content above. When it comes to height, it's all about proportions. Some tall people have all their length in their torsos and thus need a ride with more headroom and will want to look for cars without sunroofs, which can eat into that space. Tall people with longer legs will want a car with a seat that can go further back and a steering wheel with a good amount of telescoping so that they can reach.
Because of this, there is no definitive list of cars that are bad for tall people, but many vehicles are conditionally bad for tall people, and the above list is based on reviews, authorities like Consumer Reports, and feedback from people across the Internet. It takes all kinds.
In all, a list like this is intrinsically flawed because of how body proportions work. Out there is a 6'6" tall person that can fit comfortably in every car listed above, so we'll attach the caveat that the cars above are bad for most tall people, not every tall person.