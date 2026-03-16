12 Car Models Tall Drivers Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs

When it comes to car shopping, taller people have a more difficult time of it than those of average height. Car designers use all sorts of standards and measurements when making vehicles, with the goal that most people should fit into most vehicles, whether they're quite tall or very short. Not every automobile does it well, however, and because of that, there are some vehicles that some tall folks simply can't fit into.

This can vary wildly as well. A person measuring 6'4" is quite tall but should be able to fit comfortably into most vehicles on the market. On the other end of the spectrum, I have a friend who is 7'3" tall, and the only things he can fit into comfortably are body-on-frame SUVs and large trucks. I used to drive a 10th-generation Honda Accord, and despite having an absolutely cavernous interior, he still had to slouch. That means if you're tall enough, virtually no sedan will work, no matter how posh it is.

The market has hundreds of vehicles, and some of them have earned a reputation for being unfriendly to tall people. Below is a list of such vehicles.