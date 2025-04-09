The 12 Most Expensive AWD Sedans You Can Buy In 2025
There are plenty of benefits to having all-wheel drive (AWD) on your sedan. It can help in inclement weather, get you unstuck from the snow, and add some extra capability in the rare event you may take your sedan off paved roads. There are only a handful of caveats, which include slightly lower fuel economy, more weight to the vehicle, and a touch of extra maintenance since AWD systems are intrinsically more complex than front-wheel drive. Otherwise, AWD is the way to go.
When you talk about less expensive sedans, AWD is an option, but it tends not to be available on many mainstream sedans. The same is not true of more expensive sedans. Not only do most luxury and sports sedans have AWD options, but many of them have it by default. That makes shopping for one pretty easy if you have this kind of money. That makes our job of finding them relatively easy, as the most expensive AWD sedans are really just the most expensive sedans you can buy since they all come with AWD either as standard or as an option.
So, if you have money to blow — or wish you did like me — here are some of the most expensive sedans we could find with AWD. Yes, some of these cost more than a suburban house and can be customized virtually any way you want.
BMW 5 Series
The BMW 5 Series is a good place to start this list. Like most BMW vehicles, the 5 Series features both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations. The mid-size sedan sits right in the middle of BMW's lineup and is a decent entry point for luxury sedans that come equipped with AWD. BMW does it up right as well, with plentiful technology available to drivers who want that high-tech feel along with mechanical prowess. It's also surprisingly fuel-efficient for its size, getting around 28 to 31 MPG combined, depending on the configuration.
The base model starts at around $60,000, although that is for rear-wheel drive. AWD is standard on all but the base trim and optional on the base trim, so if you want the cheapest Beemer with AWD, it'll cost you a bit more than its base price. For that price, you get a 2.0-liter turbo-four augmented with a 48-volt hybrid system. There is also a six-cylinder option and a plug-in hybrid version if you don't mind paying more. All of the engines are good, and every trim level of the BMW 5-series rides pretty smoothly.
It only gets more expensive from here. There are some other vehicles in this price range, like a fully loaded Lexus ES model, but only certain drivetrains come with AWD for that one.
Audi A6
The Audi A6 is another mid-size, mid-range luxury car that comes with AWD. Unlike the BMW, the Audi A6 comes standard with AWD and doesn't have any other options, making life easier if you want one. The anonymous-looking sedan packs more of a punch than it might seem from the outside. It puts up decent fuel economy numbers despite its AWD chops, and the interior is decked out in technology, giving the driver a feeling that their money was fairly well spent.
That's good news because it ties the BMW 5 Series with a base price of around $60,000, with a fully loaded model costing $75,000. For that, you get a choice of two drivetrains, both of which are pretty quick and surprisingly fuel-efficient. The first is a 2.0-liter turbo-four, and the other is a 3.0-liter V6. Most reviewers agree that the sedan works better as a luxury car than a sports car since the interior is quiet and the ride quality is smooth. That isn't to say that the car isn't fast, with zero to 60 MPH times in the high four- to low five-second range.
The Audi A6 is surprisingly decent all around, and some folks prefer a more anonymous-looking car versus something with aggressive styling. Even so, it's not the most exciting car on the list, even if it is every bit as capable as most.
Mercedes Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz is one of the most well-known luxury car brands on the market, so it shouldn't shock anybody to see a few of its nameplates on the list. There are some benefits to choosing a Mercedes E-Class sedan. Many reviewers agree that the E-Class is more luxurious on the inside compared to some rivals, and the interior space is decked out with all sorts of technology. For your money, it's a good mid-size sedan that comes with both RWD and AWD. RWD is only available on the base trim, with AWD being available as an option. Springing for any trim above base gets buyers AWD standard.
The E-Class starts at around $63,000, give or take. Adding AWD costs an extra $2,500, which isn't too bad considering you're already paying a bunch for the car anyway. The 4Matic AWD system is pretty good. There are actually two forms of the AWD system: a constant version, where torque is always going to all four wheels, and a variable version that does a fair bit more. The E-Class sedan uses the permanent version.
In addition, you can choose between a 2.0-liter turbo-four or a six-cylinder engine. Most reviewers agree that the six-cylinder is the way to go if you can spring for the E450 over the E350.
Lucid Air
The Lucid Air is the first EV on our list, and we reviewed the Lucid Air Sapphire when it first launched a few years ago. It's one of the most upscale EVs that money can buy, and you get quite a bit for your buck here. The thing has a range of over 400 miles (depending on how hard you drive it), with horsepower figures ranging from 430 to 1,234. Pair that with one of the most unique interiors of any sedan, and you have something special on your hands.
You will pay for the privilege, too. A Lucid Air starts at around $72,000 and can range upwards to $250,000. To be fair to Lucid, the prices don't scale quite that rapidly. The three normal trim levels span up to $112,000, and then the Sapphire trim more than doubles the price from there. The Sapphire Lucid Air is interesting because it has the beefiest electric motors and can do the zero to 60 MPH sprint in an astounding 1.9 seconds.
Fortunately, the rest of the car is quite nice, too. The ride quality is at luxury car levels, and the interior tech is excellent. In 2025, the Lucid Air was among the electric cars with the longest range. In short, this is about as good as an EV gets. It has more range, horsepower, and luxury than virtually any other sedan we could find.
Audi A7
Audi makes its second appearance on our list with the A7. This mid-size sedan bumps up the quality a bit from the A6 without spiraling too far out of control. Like all Audis that we could find, AWD is standard on every trim, so there's no need to shop around to find one with an AWD option. In terms of luxury car performance, the Audi A7 does pretty well. It's not the fastest or most plush, but it's competitive in its class and praised for its interior and handling.
The Audi A7 barely reaches above the Lucid Air with a starting price of $74,000. Unlike the Lucid Air, the A7 doesn't achieve the quarter-million-dollar price range, settling for $83,745 for the top trim before adding anything else. Going up in trim adds to the luxury but not the powertrain. All A7 models sport a turbocharged V6 engine that makes 335 horsepower along with a 48-volt hybrid-assist motor. It's good in virtually all scenarios and even has a decent fuel economy with a combined average of 25 mpg.
The higher the trim level, the fancier the stuff. For example, the top Prestige trim has soft-close doors, even more premium leather upholstery, and an automated parking function — all for over $80,000.
Genesis G90
Genesis is one of the youngest luxury automakers on the list. It existed as an offshoot of Hyundai for a while before being spun into its own brand in 2017. In that time, the brand has evolved quite a bit and makes some fairly enticing vehicles these days. Among those is the Genesis G90, the very top car in the Genesis lineup. It's also among the longest cars on the list at over 17 feet long, giving it some truly roomy interior dimensions. Every model comes with AWD as standard equipment.
Being at the top of the Genesis lineup is no cheap task. The G90 clocks in at around $92,000 for its base model, with the most expensive version starting at $102,000. For the money, you get a smooth-operating twin-turbo V6 that outputs 375 horsepower or 409 horsepower, depending on the trim level. In addition, the G90 boasts some of the best ride quality of any vehicle on the list and an interior that looks as expensive as it is.
There's a lot to like about the G90. For example, many rivals are plastering touch screens all over their interiors. The G90 does, too, but it still has a good mixture of physical controls. It may not compete with the very tippy top, but considering it costs $100,000 less than those sedans, it's really good.
BMW 7-Series
The BMW 7 Series sits atop the automaker's sedan lineup for the time being, although that may change in the future if rumors about an alleged BMW 9 Series are true (they are probably not true). As such, it competes with Bentley, Mercedes, and Maserati while still undercutting its rivals' most expensive offerings. Rear wheel drive comes standard with the 3.0-liter turbo-six engine, but AWD appears on the twin-turbo V8. The V8 also comes with a 48-volt hybrid system.
BMW isn't joking around with this one. It starts at $97,300 and ranges up to $122,400 for the various trims, and it can climb even higher if you add additional packages. Some examples include the Executive package, which adds seat ventilation and doors that automatically open and close, and the Rear Executive Lounge Seating package, which adds seating adjustments and ventilation to the backseats. Essentially, it can be optioned based on whether you're driving it yourself or if you're being driven around by a chauffeur. That puts the 7 Series in line with most of the other cars in this lineup.
Overall, the car is fairly well regarded by reviewers. There's enough tech to appease anyone looking for flashy screens, and the comfortable ride and powerful engine make it a joy to drive. Personally, I think the optional 36-speaker system sounds like it would be ridiculous.
Audi RS7
The Audi RS7 is something a little different. This is a sports car rather than a luxury sedan. It comes with a twin-turbo V8 with a 48-volt hybrid system. The whole powertrain makes 621 horsepower, which helps push along its nearly 5,000-pound body at a brisk pace. It can zip to 60 MPH in a hair over three seconds, making it fast no matter what vehicle segment you put it in. Don't let the speed fool you. The ride quality is also reportedly outstanding as is its comfortable interior.
It's a good thing that the RS7 is good at just about everything because it starts at roughly $132,000, which is a few thousand more expensive than the Audi S8, which should at least be mentioned at its $127,000 price point. The car only has one trim, and that one trim comes standard with AWD. However, there is a rather decent list of options you can include, from 22-inch wheels to ceramic brakes to an upgraded sport exhaust.
That isn't to say that the base RS7 is terrible. In fact, it comes with a Bang & Olufsen sound system, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone automatic climate controls, and more. So, at the very least, the base trim is well-equipped if that's all you can go for.
Maserati Quattroporte and Ghibli
Maserati makes exclusively expensive vehicles, so we'll go ahead and group both of its sedan models together. The two have some things in common. They're closer to sports cars than luxury cars, although they are often cross-shopped in both categories. The suspensions on both vehicles tend to be firmer, and both come standard with V6 engines that make the same 424 horsepower. In many cases, the comparison between the two agrees that the Ghibli is the better deal, but you get more stuff with the Quattroporte.
It's weird saying that one of these cars is a better deal than the other when they both cost a ton. The Ghibli starts at $111,000 and ranges up to $167,000 or higher, depending on options. Maserati keeps it simpler with the Quattroporte. It has one trim level that starts at $141,000, and other than exterior color, wheels, a sound system upgrade, and trim color, there don't appear to be any additional packages. All versions of both cars come with AWD as standard equipment except the base trim of the Ghibli
While they cost as much as a luxury car, they are clearly marketed toward enthusiasts with expensive tastes. The Ghibli can get an optional 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 that makes it go faster, and who doesn't want to go faster?
Mercedes Benz Maybach S-Class
The Mercedes Benz Maybach S-Class is among the elite when it comes to expensive AWD sedans. This is the kind of car you buy so that someone else can drive you around in it. As such, it does just about everything correctly. Power is effortlessly supplied by a twin-turbo V8 that generates 496 horsepower, with the top-end model joining the ranks of the absurdly fast V12-equipped cars with a ridiculous 621-horsepower, 6.0-liter V12. It also rides like a cloud with an exceptionally quiet cabin. In short, the Maybach does it all.
The car costs $205,000 at its base and ranges up to $341,000 when equipped with the V12 engine. It also doesn't help that the massive engines chug fuel. The V12 model is rated for 12 MPG in the city and 20 MPG on the highway. For reference, most large SUVs get 21 MPG in the city these days. However, if you have the scratch for one of these, you aren't likely to care much about how much it costs to drive. All models of the Maybach come with AWD by default. Mercedes even goes a step further here and adds rear-wheel steering.
There are only two real competitors to the Maybach at this price range, and they're further down the list. You can also goose the price up further with a variety of opulent options to make it even more luxurious.
Bentley Flying Spur
The Bentley Flying Spur has arguably the coolest name on the list, and it's also one of the most expensive luxury cars you can buy. It comes with AWD as standard, so at least you don't have to pay extra for that. The powertrain is also non-negotiable here, with a 771-horsepower turbocharged V8 that also has a hybrid system built in. The plug-in hybrid system can last about 40 miles before the gas engine kicks on, and you'll want to use every inch of that because turbo V8 engines aren't known as the most fuel-efficient.
To put it bluntly, the car costs more than some middle-class houses. It starts at $277,000 and can range up to the $300,000 level. It has two trim levels. The first is the base Flying Spur, which is hilariously luxurious in its own right. The other is the Mulliner trim, which lets you customize the car in almost every imaginable way, from color choices to trim options and plenty more. There are dozens of standalone specifications for both trims as well, making this car highly customizable and even more expensive.
There's not much else to say about the car. It's about as comfortable as a car can possibly be while also being extremely quiet and very fast. With all the options, you can customize yours any way you wish.
Rolls-Royce Phantom
Topping the list is the Rolls-Royce Ghost. If you thought the prior two vehicles were expensive, just wait until you see the price tag on this puppy. All models of the Ghost come with AWD as standard. Among the trim options is an extended wheelbase that is mostly for folks who want someone else to drive them around in this thing. It's equipped with a 563-horsepower V12 engine while the Black Badge models get one with a higher tune, resulting in 592 horsepower.
Let's pull the band-aid off here. This car starts at $357,750 and ranges up to $422,750. That's less expensive than the half-million-dollar Phantom, but the Phantom only comes with RWD. Much like the Flying Spur above, the Ghost comes with a near-endless supply of customizations and add-ons, which can drive the price up even higher pretty quickly. If you're going to spend as much for a car as you would a house, it's worth paying extra to make it uniquely yours.
Elsewhere, the Flying Spur and the Ghost have a lot in common. There's plenty of luxury and tech on the inside of the vehicle. It also arguably has the best ride comfort in the business with its camera-laden suspension system that adjusts by scanning the road surface. There isn't much this monster can't do, and it has the price tag to prove it.