The 12 Most Expensive AWD Sedans You Can Buy In 2025

There are plenty of benefits to having all-wheel drive (AWD) on your sedan. It can help in inclement weather, get you unstuck from the snow, and add some extra capability in the rare event you may take your sedan off paved roads. There are only a handful of caveats, which include slightly lower fuel economy, more weight to the vehicle, and a touch of extra maintenance since AWD systems are intrinsically more complex than front-wheel drive. Otherwise, AWD is the way to go.

When you talk about less expensive sedans, AWD is an option, but it tends not to be available on many mainstream sedans. The same is not true of more expensive sedans. Not only do most luxury and sports sedans have AWD options, but many of them have it by default. That makes shopping for one pretty easy if you have this kind of money. That makes our job of finding them relatively easy, as the most expensive AWD sedans are really just the most expensive sedans you can buy since they all come with AWD either as standard or as an option.

So, if you have money to blow — or wish you did like me — here are some of the most expensive sedans we could find with AWD. Yes, some of these cost more than a suburban house and can be customized virtually any way you want.

