10 Third-Row SUVs With The Best Gas Mileage (And 3 Of The Worst)

Available in several different flavors for the 2025 model year, the Nissan Pathfinder achieves a combined 23 mpg in its most efficient trim. Buying either the Platinum or Rock Creek trims will reduce that figure slightly, to 22 mpg combined and 21 mpg combined respectively. Across all trims, the SUV's 3.5-liter V6 remains unaltered.

In SlashGear's review of the Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek trim from 2024, we found it to be a solid all-rounder, with more than enough all-weather capability for most people and enough refinement on the road to compete against traditional soft-roaders. The Pathfinder, particularly in its Rock Creek guise, doesn't quite fall into the soft-roader category, but then again, it's no trail beast either.

In many regards, this is a compromise between practicality, efficiency, and capability — that's not a bad thing. Most of the more efficient three-row SUVs here sacrifice all traces of all-terrain capability in the name of superior on-road performance, but the Pathfinder will still happily deal with snowy or unpaved roads. A front-wheel drive version of the Pathfinder is available, but given that adding all-wheel drive makes no difference to that combined 23 mpg efficiency figure, it's hard to see why most buyers would want to go without it.

