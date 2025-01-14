Who Owns Maserati And Where Are The Cars Built?

In this day and age, a few specific automobile manufacturers have risen to become the premier luxury car brands on the market. Among these elite few is Maserati, which has spent well over a century at this point turning in remarkable and exceptionally pricey models. With that said, there's more to learn about the company than its car offerings, such as the impressive and fast 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo.

What some may not know is that Maserati doesn't function as an individual entity. It actually has a parent company that oversees its manufacturing, distribution, and other elements, which only recently acquired Maserati. Back in 2021, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot SA merged to form Stellantis. Seeing as Maserati had been owned by FCA since 1993, Maserati became the property of Stellantis when the companies merged. It's in good company as well since Stellantis now oversees a litany of other famous car brands ranging from Jeep to Chrysler to Ram, to name a few, and those are just the ones United States drivers are familiar with. Stellantis is responsible for such international brands as Vauxhall, Opel, and Citroen, too.

Unlike Stellantis' reach as a company, Maserati's manufacturing operation isn't global. Despite selling its cars all over, its production takes place within a single nation, the same one where the brand was launched so long ago.