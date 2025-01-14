Who Owns Maserati And Where Are The Cars Built?
In this day and age, a few specific automobile manufacturers have risen to become the premier luxury car brands on the market. Among these elite few is Maserati, which has spent well over a century at this point turning in remarkable and exceptionally pricey models. With that said, there's more to learn about the company than its car offerings, such as the impressive and fast 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo.
What some may not know is that Maserati doesn't function as an individual entity. It actually has a parent company that oversees its manufacturing, distribution, and other elements, which only recently acquired Maserati. Back in 2021, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot SA merged to form Stellantis. Seeing as Maserati had been owned by FCA since 1993, Maserati became the property of Stellantis when the companies merged. It's in good company as well since Stellantis now oversees a litany of other famous car brands ranging from Jeep to Chrysler to Ram, to name a few, and those are just the ones United States drivers are familiar with. Stellantis is responsible for such international brands as Vauxhall, Opel, and Citroen, too.
Unlike Stellantis' reach as a company, Maserati's manufacturing operation isn't global. Despite selling its cars all over, its production takes place within a single nation, the same one where the brand was launched so long ago.
Stellantis' Maserati manufacturing remains solely in Italy
The story of Maserati began all the way back in 1914 when three of the six Maserati brothers launched what would become a luxury car empire. The company was set up in Bologna, Italy, and has marketed its Italian heritage heavily throughout the decades. In fact, even with it being on its own to becoming part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and ultimately ending up in the hands of Stellantis, it has continued to embrace its identity as an Italian brand. Early on, its headquarters was set up in Bologna, though this changed with its move to Modena. To this day, Maserati headquarters calls Modena home.
As far as where Maserati cars are manufactured, the company has made it clear that all of its cars are made in Italy, just as they were in the beginning. Its most notable factory is located in Modena, which tackles all kinds of jobs. Maserati MC20 assembly, engine development with a state-of-the-art engine lab, and a paint shop are among its most prominent sections. Some Maserati models are made at a plant in Mirafiori, and there was also once a factory in Grugliasco. It came to light that the latter plant would go up for sale in 2023.
If you're interested in the intricacies of Maserati production, you're in luck. The company doesn't shy away from showing off how its cars are made, opening its doors to the general public.
You can take a tour of Maserati's main factory
Maserati is a brand that wears its appreciation for the past on its sleeve. That's why it has remained in Italy to conceptualize and produce its cars and has done the bulk of its manufacturing within the historic Modena plant. Maserati has done so at that location for roughly 80 years, making it a historic site for the brand. If you're out in Italy and have time to spare, you can make a reservation to get an in-depth look at the place where so many of the best Maseratis of all time were constructed.
Well aware of the Modena facility's place in Maserati's history, the minds behind the luxury car brand have welcomed the general public within its walls. The hour-plus-long tour takes visitors through Maserati's history, a showroom full of influential vehicles, and through the powertrain department. It ultimately wraps up with an opportunity to look at more Maserati vehicles on display and browse the official store. Alternatively, you can take a shortened tour of just the Maserati showroom if the manufacturing element doesn't strike your fancy and you'd rather spend your time checking out rides like the 2024 Maserati Grecale Trofeo. For your convenience, you can book your tour online through the Maserati website.
When Maserati is advertised as a proudly Italian brand, it isn't lying. Even though it's now owned by Stellantis, this change in ownership hasn't altered the geographic details of its manufacturing by any stretch.