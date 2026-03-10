This Is The Most Dependable Midsize Pickup Of 2026, According To JD Power
In February of 2026, J.D. Power released its 2026 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, which rates modern vehicles by brand, as well as by category, after a three year period of ownership. The winner in the most dependable midsize pickup truck category was the Toyota Tacoma, with no other comparable model scoring at or above the average for this category. We're not surprised by the decision, as our own review of the 2024 Tacoma found it to be an all-around improvement from previous year, especially in the TRD Off-Road trim. As far as J.D. Power was concerned, no other midsize pickup came close to the dependability of the Tacoma, which had also scored top honors for the most reliable midsize pickup truck the previous year.
The overall findings in this J.D. Power study point a number of issues. First, premium-class vehicles tend to be less reliable than their mass-market counterparts. Second, both EVs and plug-in hybrids have more problems than gasoline-powered vehicles. Finally, this study recorded the highest level of problems since it was redesigned in 2022. The worst area for vehicle issues turned out to be in the infotainment system category, which accounted for 56.7 problems per 100 vehicles.
Some other results of the 2026 study, which investigated the reliability of vehicles from the 2023 model year over the three-year period, included the notable finding that smartphone integration into vehicle operating environments were directly responsible for four out of five problems. These such issues accounted for close to half those related to vehicle infotainment systems. Top among these were problems with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, followed by Bluetooth connection issues, errors associated with wireless charging, and OEM app connectivity.
More details about the Toyota Tacoma's performance and trim levels
The Toyota Tacoma is an excellent choice among midsize pickup trucks. It has not only won its category in the J.D. Power 2026 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, but it also offers something for just about anyone looking for this type of vehicle, from a basic work pickup to an off-roader that can handle nearly any trail.
The Tacoma, a vehicle we've gone in-depth on in the past with a detailed buying guide, is available in 11 different trim levels. 2026 models range from the $33,840 Tacoma SR to the $66,045 Tacoma TRD Pro. While the SR comes only with a 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-four producing 228 horsepower, other variants offer a beefier 278-horsepower variant. Both a six-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic transmission are available, making the Tacoma the only pickup truck of any size on the U.S. market that comes with a stick shift option. There's also a 326-horsepower hybrid model of the Tacoma, which is the only powertrain available in certain trims. Four-wheel drive is either available or standard on most trim levels.
Performance testing of the Toyota Tacoma by Car and Driver, using the 278-horsepower engine paired with the eight-speed automatic transmission, produced a 0-60 mph time of 7.0 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 15.3 seconds at 91 mph, and skidpad roadholding of 0.77g. The hybrid version of the Tacoma did not perform quite as well as the traditional internal combustion engine version in these tests, largely due to the significant weight penalty imposed by the hybrid drivetrain.