This Is The Most Dependable Midsize Pickup Of 2026, According To JD Power

In February of 2026, J.D. Power released its 2026 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, which rates modern vehicles by brand, as well as by category, after a three year period of ownership. The winner in the most dependable midsize pickup truck category was the Toyota Tacoma, with no other comparable model scoring at or above the average for this category. We're not surprised by the decision, as our own review of the 2024 Tacoma found it to be an all-around improvement from previous year, especially in the TRD Off-Road trim. As far as J.D. Power was concerned, no other midsize pickup came close to the dependability of the Tacoma, which had also scored top honors for the most reliable midsize pickup truck the previous year.

The overall findings in this J.D. Power study point a number of issues. First, premium-class vehicles tend to be less reliable than their mass-market counterparts. Second, both EVs and plug-in hybrids have more problems than gasoline-powered vehicles. Finally, this study recorded the highest level of problems since it was redesigned in 2022. The worst area for vehicle issues turned out to be in the infotainment system category, which accounted for 56.7 problems per 100 vehicles.

Some other results of the 2026 study, which investigated the reliability of vehicles from the 2023 model year over the three-year period, included the notable finding that smartphone integration into vehicle operating environments were directly responsible for four out of five problems. These such issues accounted for close to half those related to vehicle infotainment systems. Top among these were problems with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, followed by Bluetooth connection issues, errors associated with wireless charging, and OEM app connectivity.