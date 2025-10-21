This Is The Most Reliable Midsize Pickup Truck In 2025 (According To JD Power)

J.D. Power is one of the most respected names in automotive data for car buyers around the world. Using the company's reviews as a guide, those buyers make educated decisions on what car, SUV, or truck, is best for them. When it comes to 2025's most dependable midsize pickup truck, J.D. Power's award goes to the 2022 Toyota Tacoma 2-wheel drive mid-size pickup.

J.D. Power found that the 2022 Tacoma performed consistently well across four key metrics, beginning with quality/reliability. Owners report very few mechanical issues, giving the Tacoma a score of 83 out of 100 in this category. The truck has low depreciation, which boosts its resale value to a score of 93. The driving experience and dealership experience are both solid too, though a bit lower, at 71 and 78, respectively.

Tacoma owners are satisfied with the truck's safety features, heating and cooling, and cab comfort. However, some did state that getting in and out of the truck could be challenging. Engine power and fuel economy are below average, as the Tacoma isn't one of the most fuel efficient pickup trucks you can buy in 2025. The Tacoma has been recognized by J.D. Power before: The 2021 Toyota Tacoma 2-wheel drive was also chosen as the midsize pickup with the highest dependability in 2024. J.D. Power selected the 2020 model as the winner in the same category back in 2023 as well.