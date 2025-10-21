This Is The Most Reliable Midsize Pickup Truck In 2025 (According To JD Power)
J.D. Power is one of the most respected names in automotive data for car buyers around the world. Using the company's reviews as a guide, those buyers make educated decisions on what car, SUV, or truck, is best for them. When it comes to 2025's most dependable midsize pickup truck, J.D. Power's award goes to the 2022 Toyota Tacoma 2-wheel drive mid-size pickup.
J.D. Power found that the 2022 Tacoma performed consistently well across four key metrics, beginning with quality/reliability. Owners report very few mechanical issues, giving the Tacoma a score of 83 out of 100 in this category. The truck has low depreciation, which boosts its resale value to a score of 93. The driving experience and dealership experience are both solid too, though a bit lower, at 71 and 78, respectively.
Tacoma owners are satisfied with the truck's safety features, heating and cooling, and cab comfort. However, some did state that getting in and out of the truck could be challenging. Engine power and fuel economy are below average, as the Tacoma isn't one of the most fuel efficient pickup trucks you can buy in 2025. The Tacoma has been recognized by J.D. Power before: The 2021 Toyota Tacoma 2-wheel drive was also chosen as the midsize pickup with the highest dependability in 2024. J.D. Power selected the 2020 model as the winner in the same category back in 2023 as well.
J.D. Power's rating system explained
When it came to J.D. Power's awards ranking the best midsize pickup in 2022, the Toyota Tacoma 2-wheel drive initially came in second place with a rating of 82. The Tacoma shared that spot with the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon. In the top spot with an 83 was the Jeep Gladiator, though it has had its fair share of complaints from owners. The Tacoma was followed by the Nissan Frontier, which had the same score. The Ford Ranger, Honda Ridgeline, and Hyundai Santa Cruz also rounded out the top 5.
J.D. Power's rankings are the result of thorough surveys of verified vehicle owners. These surveys collect feedback in different phases of ownership, beginning with the first three months, and ending with the first three years. The company looks at many different categories to make its determination, with each category contributing to a vehicle's final score. Quality and reliability ratings unsurprisingly carry the most influence on the total score.
This is why the 2022 Toyota Tacoma, as well as other trucks rated in 2025, are all three years old. In order for J.D. Power's ranking system to work, vehicles must have a track record of real-world performance. Newer models simply wouldn't have enough data to adequately inform any fair and reasonable reviews. While this system won't help car buyers looking for brand new models, used car buyers would definitely benefit from J.D. Power's findings.