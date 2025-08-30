Here Are The Biggest Complaints About The Jeep Gladiator From Owners

The Jeep Gladiator has a lot going for it. As America's only midsize pickup truck with a solid front axle, removable doors and roof, a fold-flat windshield, and real off-road capability, it delivers just about everything Wrangler fans could want in a truck. It's been on U.S. roads for almost six years now, and on paper, it looks like it should be one of the best trucks in the segment. So, it's only natural to wonder how reliable is the Jeep Gladiator? The answer lies in the biggest problems owners keep bringing up.

So far, three problems have stood out more than the rest. The first and most serious complaint involves underhood engine fires, which have reportedly happened while the truck was parked and turned off. It's rare, but not rare enough to be classified as a one-off defect. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating more than 781,000 Gladiators and Wranglers from 2021-2023. Next up is the widespread problem with dead instrument clusters. When the screen fails, drivers lose speed, fuel, or warning lights altogether, and some say they've waited weeks or even months before replacement parts are available.

And finally, steering complaints — often described as "death wobble" or "steering wander" — that have followed the Gladiator since its launch. Owners say the Gladiator feels loose or unresponsive at highway speeds, making it difficult to keep the truck steady and in a straight line. Taken together, these complaints point to a frustrating gap between what the truck promises and what drivers are getting. Here's what each complaint shows, what Jeep has done about them so far, and why they should matter to anyone considering a Gladiator.