16 Useful Apps You Didn't Know Existed

Sometimes, one little app that you stumble upon out of nowhere can solve that one problem you've had like a hand in glove. Many of the best Mac apps were ones I wouldn't have known about without some obscure forum post, but they were almost life-changing for my workflow. Perhaps it's something minor, like Cider, an actually decent Apple Music replacement app. Perhaps it's something major, like Maccy, the best clipboard manager you ever did see. A good app can't help you if you don't know about it, though, so that's where we come in.

We're casting a wide net for a whole bunch of situations, so we had to research deeply and get creative. These apps are, in several cases, the keystone of what they do; without them, there would be few (or no) good alternatives. We also tried for a good mix of apps on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS — no one is getting left out here. It's our hope that by the end of this article, you find at least one app you weren't aware of, one that becomes a mainstay in your repertoire.