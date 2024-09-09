Apple Books Vs. Kindle: How Do These eBook Apps Compare?

Apple Books and Kindle share some similarities when it comes to their annotation features. Both eBook apps allow you to highlight parts of the eBook and add notes to store your thoughts and comments as you read. They each have a dedicated section — Bookmarks & Highlights on Apple Books and Notebook on Kindle — where you can easily access all of your annotations for that specific book.

There are, however, some differences you'll notice between the two apps' annotation features. For one, Apple Books comes with five highlight colors, while Kindle only has four. If you're not a fan of coloring your eBook with highlights, Apple Books lets you underline text in red instead, a feature Kindle doesn't offer. In Kindle's Notebook, you can star your favorite annotations and filter them by notes, starred items, or specific highlight colors. You can't do the same in the Bookmarks & Highlights section of Apple Books.

When it comes to exporting your annotations, the two apps handle it differently. In Apple Books, you can either send all of your annotations via email or share individual highlights or notes to other apps like AirDrop, Messages, Notes, and Reminders. These exports are in text form, so you can easily copy and paste them elsewhere. However, the exports don't include the page of the annotation in the eBook. On the other hand, Kindle doesn't support individual annotation exports, but you can send your entire Notebook as an HTML file via email. This HTML comes complete with the highlighted text, notes, their location in the eBook, and even the highlight color used.

