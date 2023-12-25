This Kindle Feature Will Make Sure You Never Forget Key Details In Your Books

Nothing can be more frustrating than reading an eBook with so many characters, events, places, and terms that you need to keep track of. Unless you have superhuman memory, you'll inevitably be stumped while reading and start asking questions like, "Who was Character 23 again?" "What was the name of the store the old couple put up?" "Where did the main character go after that major fight scene?" Normally, you'd just manually search for the term and then scroll through the results to get more context.

However, for all those Kindle lovers out there, there's a nifty hidden feature you might not know about that can be very handy in situations like these: the X-Ray tool. Introduced in 2012, this reading feature helps you recall key details of your eBook faster and with less hassle. If you're unfamiliar with X-Ray, here's a quick guide on how to use this easy Kindle trick to make your reading experience much smoother.