How To Loan A Book To A Friend From Your Kindle

When you finish reading a really excellent book, you just can't help but want to tell the first person you talk to about how much you loved it. You can tell them how much of an impact it had on you, or even ask them to give it a shot themselves in the hopes that they'll get that same emotional impact you experienced.

In the olden days, where books were primarily physical things you can hand from person to person, you could just hand your copy over to your friend and send them on their merry way. In the age of eBooks, this process has become a bit more complicated. After all, the book is stored on an eReader like a Kindle, and unless you really trust this person, you're probably not going to want to loan them the whole device.

Luckily, there is a way that you can loan out a digital book from your Kindle, holding onto the physical device while your friend gets the book data.