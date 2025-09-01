Do You Get Car Sick Looking At Your iPhone? This Hidden Feature May Help

Phone-induced motion sickness isn't psychosomatic— there's science behind why you start feeling nauseous. Your body is stationary inside a car but everything around you is moving, which sends conflicting signals to your brain — are you moving or aren't you? This muddling of sensory input can cause nausea as it messes with your equilibrium. It's the same principle behind seasickness and motion sickness on planes and trains. It's also why using virtual reality can be difficult without employing ways to reduce motion sickness when using VR.

Plus, car sickness can be exacerbated by reading text or looking at static images on your phone, because your eyes are focused on stationary objects while buildings, people, and other vehicles fly by in your peripheral vision (or if you're constantly looking back and forth between your phone and your surroundings). On your iPhone, you can either manually turn on the Vehicle Motion Cues feature or set it to automatically activate when your device detects that you're in a moving car using its integrated sensors, like accelerometers and gyroscopes.

When Vehicle Motion Cues is activated, a series of black dots will display on your screen, originating near the edges. These dots are superimposed over whatever you're looking at, though are small enough to not be that intrusive. More importantly, these dots will move, roughly mimicking the motion of the vehicle you're riding in, going up and down and left and right as the car accelerates, brakes, and turns. While you're looking at fixed text and images on your phone, these animated dots remind your brain that your body is, in fact, moving. As Apple puts it, the dots "represent changes in vehicle motion to help reduce sensory conflict without interfering with the main content."