The Easiest Way To Transfer Your Apple Music Playlists To YouTube Music

To get started, open Apple's Data and Privacy page, then sign in with your Apple ID using a password or a passkey. Next, select "Transfer a copy of your data" from the data management menu. The next page will ask you to choose what you would like to export. Select Apple Music Playlists, and click Next. Here, you'll also have the option to transfer iCloud photos and videos to Google Photos.

On the following page, you'll see a summary of all the selected items for transfer. Click "Continue" to proceed, then select the email address linked to your YouTube Music from the Google sign-in pop-up. You'll get a confirmation page when both accounts are linked — click Confirm Export to finish the job. Don't worry, transferring does not delete the original playlist from the source platform — you're not transferring the songs themselves, only the data that indicates which songs are in your playlists. The destination service then replicates all your playlists quickly based on this data.

Depending on the number of playlists you're transferring and how much content is in them, the process of verifying your request and copying your playlists might take up to 24 hours. You'll receive an email at your Apple ID address when the transfer is complete. Head on over to your YouTube Music library to enjoy your favorite songs. Keep in mind that if you update a playlist after the transfer, the changes won't be reflected on the other platform. You'll need to manually add songs to keep the playlist in sync.

