How To Transfer Apple Music Songs To Spotify

Perhaps you've decided to quit Apple Music entirely for Spotify but you don't want to lose the library you've spent so much time cultivating. Alternatively, maybe you just want to move an Apple Music playlist over to a friend's Spotify account for them to enjoy. Whether your goal is to transfer a small swath of a personal Apple Music library over to Spotify or the whole kit and kaboodle, you'll soon discover there's no obvious way to sync libraries between Apple Music and Spotify — at least not without enlisting the help of a third app or service.

That's where a service called Tune My Music comes in. Tune My Music lets you sync music libraries from competing streaming services relatively painlessly and — unlike some other apps and services that work similar magic at a cost — Tune My Music lets you swap around music libraries smaller than 500 songs free of charge. Best of all, you're not limited to Apple Music or Spotify. Say you want to make a playlist to share with all your friends whether they use Tidal or Amazon Music or Napster (yes, even the modern-day Napster is supported), Tune My Music has got you covered.