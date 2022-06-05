How To Transfer Apple Music Songs To Spotify
Perhaps you've decided to quit Apple Music entirely for Spotify but you don't want to lose the library you've spent so much time cultivating. Alternatively, maybe you just want to move an Apple Music playlist over to a friend's Spotify account for them to enjoy. Whether your goal is to transfer a small swath of a personal Apple Music library over to Spotify or the whole kit and kaboodle, you'll soon discover there's no obvious way to sync libraries between Apple Music and Spotify — at least not without enlisting the help of a third app or service.
That's where a service called Tune My Music comes in. Tune My Music lets you sync music libraries from competing streaming services relatively painlessly and — unlike some other apps and services that work similar magic at a cost — Tune My Music lets you swap around music libraries smaller than 500 songs free of charge. Best of all, you're not limited to Apple Music or Spotify. Say you want to make a playlist to share with all your friends whether they use Tidal or Amazon Music or Napster (yes, even the modern-day Napster is supported), Tune My Music has got you covered.
How to transfer Apple Music songs to Spotify
Tune My Music is a web-based app, but it works on both desktop and mobile, so head over to Tune My Music's main webpage from any device, then hit the button labeled Let's Start. Next, if you're transferring music from Apple Music to Spotify, hit the Apple Music button and enter your Apple ID and password, then select Allow when asked if you give permission for Tune My Music to connect with Apple Music.
After that, hit the button labeled Next: Select Destination, then choose, in this case, Spotify. Select Agree to allow Tune My Music to communicate with Spotify and you'll be able to start the transfer process in just a moment. Next, you'll see a list of categories, starting with Library songs (those are all the songs you've added to your Apple Music library), followed by Library Albums and Library Artists. Then, in alphabetical order, you'll find all the playlists you've created on Apple Music ready for transfer.
Select Move My Music, then sit back and watch as the progress indicators start showing which have been transferred. If your library is made up of fewer than 500 songs, then you're good to go — the free version of Tune My Music will move up to 500 tracks free of charge.
How does it work if Apple Music and Spotify aren't compatible?
Although Apple Music and Spotify technically can't connect directly with one another (nor can they sync directly with other music streaming services like YouTube Music, Pandora, or, again, Napster), each of those services is, however, designed to connect with third-party apps and services so long as those third-party apps aren't themselves competing streaming services. This is what lets you listen to Apple Music or Spotify on an Alexa smart speaker and why you can control your music directly from a workout app.
Basically, Tune My Music takes advantage of this loophole and allows you to connect as many compatible music streaming services together as you'd like, then lets you move playlists and other elements of your music library from one to another at will. Why can't Apple Music and Spotify just let you connect them together directly? Thankfully, the question is moot as long as you have Tune My Music to bridge the gap.
For big music libraries, you'll have to pay to play
If your music library does contain more than 500 songs, Tune My Music is among the least expensive services of its kind, with plans starting at $2 per month when paid a year in advance or $4.50 per month when billed monthly. Especially if you only need to use it once to move an entire library over, it could pay for itself in the time you save by not having to rebuild your streaming library manually from the ground up.
The paid version, however, comes with a number of other potentially useful features that may be worth the cost of the subscription if you use them regularly, including up to 20 automatic syncs and unlimited track conversions between streaming services. Regardless of whether you use the paid or free version, you can use Tune My Music to keep playlists in sync, publish your playlists or copy other people's playlists across platforms, making this one of the more useful — and affordable — music services on the web. With that said, there are also some alternatives to Tune My Music, including apps like SongShift and online services like Soundiiz.