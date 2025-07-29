13 Of The Best Adobe App Alternatives That Are Cheaper Or Free

Photopea is one of many free Photoshop alternatives you can use online. It's 100% free to use and works out of your browser — no operating system compatibility requirements or updates to worry about. Photopea is no slouch, either. While it might not have Photoshop's cutting-edge AI features and processing power, it can do all the big things you want or need from a photo editing suite. Photoshop users will be immediately familiar with its layering system, tools, and menu bar transformation layout.

To keep it free, Photopea has ads, which it asks you politely not to block so it can support the service. Removing the ads costs $5 a month and also gives you access to 5GB of storage with PeaDrive, plus 3,000 AI credits a month. The only feature you're missing out on if you stick with the ad-supported version is the number of history steps available. Photopea is in active development, so new features are arriving every year. It connects to your Dropbox, OneDrive, or Google Drive to access files and supports most major file formats like .PSD, .FIG, and RAW. If you're not a fan of the browser-based concept, you can install Photopea as a browser app.

The only potential complaint we can think of is that Photopea likely won't meet the needs of professionals. The app is powerful, but for most users, it's what you turn to when you need a quick Photoshop edit job. The developer is working on other browser-based Adobe alternatives. Vectorpea is another example.