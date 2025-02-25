Adobe Finally Brings Photoshop To Mobile (But The Best Features Won't Be Free)

If Adobe Photoshop is a household name to you and your go-to photo editing app by now, chances are you've looked for its mobile version at least once. After all, who has the time or the energy nowadays to boot up their laptop or sit at a desk just to edit an Instagram story? While many of Adobe's apps are available across desktop, tablet, and mobile, like Adobe Express, Adobe Lightroom, and Adobe Premiere Rush, Photoshop has been largely limited to desktops and iPads. Another Adobe app you'll find on mobile is Adobe Photoshop Express. Don't let its name fool you; despite having some Photoshop-like features, it has always lacked in-depth editing tools. Well, that's a thing of the past now.

Today, Adobe finally announced the much-anticipated launch of Photoshop Mobile. Unlike Adobe Express, which is primarily a content creation tool, Photoshop Mobile is designed for creatives on the go, offering the flexibility to make edits anywhere, anytime. Adobe claims this is the first time an editing tool as powerful and feature-rich as Photoshop has been condensed into a single mobile app.

The app is available on iPhones starting today, February 25, 2025 and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, with an Android release coming later this year. Keep in mind that while Photoshop Mobile is free to download, a lot of its features are locked behind a paywall. Regardless, the app has something to offer for everyone, from professional graphic designers to casual users looking to play around with Photoshop's powerful editing tools in the palm of their hands.

