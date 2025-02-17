Think Photoshop Is Too Complicated? Try These Free Adobe Express AI Features Instead

If you've ever looked for an editing app for your device, chances are you've come across Adobe Photoshop at least once. The professional image editing software has been a go-to for photographers and designers for years, and is available as a part of Adobe's Creative Cloud subscription. While Photoshop is incredibly powerful, it's far from the best tool to use for beginners. You may even spend more time navigating the tool's interface than making an edit that should've taken you a maximum of five minutes — which is something no one wants! While you could certainly learn your way around Photoshop, that's not exactly ideal if you only edit images occasionally.

Luckily, Adobe didn't forget about you. In 2021, the company launched Adobe Express, a cloud-based, all-in-one content creation tool. Think of it as a middle ground between Photoshop and the basic built-in editing apps on your device, like Apple Photos or Google Photos. It offers more advanced features than these default apps, but without Photoshop's complexity.

Fast forward to 2023, Adobe integrated its generative AI model, Firefly, into Express, bringing a bunch of AI-powered editing tools like Generative Fill and Text to Image to the app. The best part? Many of Express's AI features, like Remove Object and Background Remover, are free to use. Below, we'll cover Adobe Express AI features we recommend trying if you think Photoshop is too complicated.

While the features below are free to use, some may require generative AI credits, which free users get 25 of per month. Express currently offers two paid plans: Premium and Teams. The former costs $9.99/month or $99.99/year, while the latter is priced at $4.99 per user/month for a monthly subscription or $49.99 per user/year. Paid plans come with 250 credits monthly.