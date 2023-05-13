5 Free Photoshop Alternatives You Can Use Online

Photopea is one of the top free choices for advanced photo editing needs. It has an arsenal of tools, such as lasso select, eyedropper, and spot healing brush, and supports not only the typical .jpg, .png, and .gif files, but also files from Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, XD, and even GIMP.

Interface-wise, Photopea has a resemblance to Photoshop: There's the document window in the middle with the toolbar on the left, the side panel on the right, and the tool settings at the top. For those who are already a frequent user of Photoshop, they'll feel right at home with Photopea.

Users don't need to create an account to use the app, but if users want to use the free 0.5 GB PeaDrive to save files in, people can sign up using Google, Microsoft, Facebook, or GitHub accounts. Another great thing about Photopea is that while it's a browser-based editing tool, it remains fully functional even after disconnecting from the internet. All one needs to do is go to the website first, and users are free to go offline afterward — perfect for editing on the go.

A downside of Photopea, however, is the annoyingly distracting ads displayed on the side of the workspace. You would have to upgrade to the Premium version to get rid of them.