8 Of The Best Alternatives For Adobe Illustrator

Modern digital Illustration using vector-based drawing software makes possible the vast array of graphics and artwork we see on a daily basis. With vector-based drawing, illustrations can be created and manipulated using lines, points, and shapes rather than coloring individual pixels. This makes it infinitely scalable and precise, and vector art software transforms sets of mathematical instructions into visual elements.

Created in 1986, Adobe Illustrator is one of the most powerful and popular programs available for digital illustrations. Its widespread adoption across industries such as fashion, advertising, web design and more makes it ubiquitous in creative departments everywhere. Furthermore, regular software updates since its introduction have added increasingly sophisticated tools to create increasingly complex art over the years.

Adobe has continued to update and add to its software while raising the cost with each generation. In 2013, a subscription-based model was introduced, which is now the only way to access the software. With its minimum $263.88 annual fee, many designers, including independents and amateurs in particular, need a more affordable way to create vector-based graphics. Others may be simply wary of recent changes to Adobe's terms of service.

Fortunately, other software exists but with varying degrees of competency and compatibility. With a semi-professional background in graphic design and 25 years of experience using Adobe Illustrator, I have looked at some alternatives, and here are how 10 of them compare.