What Is Inkscape? Get To Know The Features Of This Free Adobe Illustrator Alternative

Adobe has been the industry standard for digital media drawing and editing software for decades. Photoshop and Illustrator are the primary applications taught in most graphic design schools, and they are the ones that most companies are looking to see on a graphic designer's resume. Adobe has managed to maintain this position by staying at the cutting edge of technology in its field with new features like browser compatibility and Creative Cloud, but using it doesn't come without a price.

More than a few artists have been less than thrilled with the exorbitant cost of an Adobe licensing subscription. Getting the entire suite is $59.99 a month, and even just getting Illustrator alone costs $22.99 a month. This has led many artists to explore new, more affordable options. DaVinci Resolve has long served as a free alternative to Adobe Premier for video editing, and there are plenty of great alternatives for Photoshop. In a similar fashion, several graphic designers who haven't wanted to pay for Illustrator have turned to other design software such as Inkscape.

Inkscape is a free design program that gives artists several tools for vector-based image creation. Tech Radar and several other professional software reviewers have praised it for its versatile utility, its expandability through program extensions, and its excellent file format support. But those who are considering this software as an alternative to Illustrator might be interested in getting to know the features that it has in its repertoire. Here's a quick look at what this free software can do.