The Biggest Differences Between Adobe Photoshop And Illustrator

It can be difficult to navigate through today's vast assortment of graphic arts software without Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop popping up, but that's with good reason. Both apps have been around since roughly the late 80s and have been the go-to for professional (and amateur, educational, etc.) 2D graphics work for decades.

They can each do some of the things that their counterpart can't do, but they are far more specialized in their own particular areas — hence why Adobe continues to distribute them separately. It also elicits the question: What, exactly, are the differences between them?

Whether you have access to both and need to know which one is the better choice for a given task or are deciding on a license between one or the other based on the work you plan to do in the future, it's an important distinction. The extremely short answer is basically that Illustrator is where to go for 2D graphic design-type work, and Photoshop is your go-to for photo editing and processing, but knowing exactly what tasks work better with what app requires a little more digging. In some cases it may even be best to use both.