Why Adobe's Terms Of Service Update Has Users Furious

Adobe — one of the world's largest software companies — is in the middle of a major controversy. Back in February 2024, the company silently made changes to the terms and conditions applicable to several of its software products. Most Adobe users remained oblivious to these changes until the company set up a notification to users four months later, in the first week of June. This notification mandated that users accept Adobe's updated terms and conditions, failing which they would be locked out of using the software suite. While this method was controversial enough, it was what these updated terms and conditions said that left several Adobe users seething.

The updated terms contained verbiage that implied that by agreeing to them, the user gave Adobe explicit permission to access all content created using the platform. Adobe went on to add that the company may use automated or manual methods for these content review processes. Several users also suspected that these updated terms also granted permission for Adobe to train their generative AI tool, Adobe Firefly, using data from the creator's content.

I just cancelled my Adobe licence after many years as a customer. The new terms give Adobe "worldwide royalty-free licence to reproduce, display, distribute" or do whatever they want with any content I produce using their software. This is beyond insane. No creator in their... pic.twitter.com/8UK3ur3WtH — Sasha Yanshin (@sashayanshin) June 7, 2024

Soon after people began noticing this controversial change, many took to social media platforms in frustration. These included several high-profile users ranging from famous designers and movie directors — all of whom use Adobe products. They were particularly concerned about the privacy aspect of Adobe products and pointed to the fact that these terms and conditions essentially meant they would end up breaking NDAs (Non-Disclosure Agreements) they have signed with clients. Among those who reacted to these changes included movie director Duncan Jones, known for directing titles like "Source Code," "Moon," and "Warcraft." Designer Wetterschneider also took to Twitter to vent his frustration at the changes.