13 Of The Best Sounding Trucks Of All Time
The term "pickup" was first attributed to Henry Ford, after he fiddled around with his personal Ford Model T, which was only offered in black for a bit. Since then, the term has remained synonymous with vehicles that are the backbone of America. Somewhere between those early beginnings in the 1920s, to today's Cummins-powered pickup truck behemoths, we've come a long way. Some pickup trucks are among the fastest vehicles in the world, others can tow a lot, still others have really high horsepower and torque figures for the working man or woman. The class is so popular that even Rolls-Royce was rumored to be making a pickup truck at one point. Some pickup trucks look really good, and others sound really good – all while hauling two tons of gravel or produce.
Where the delicate European models sound amazing for thirty seconds before something expensive breaks, our trucks rumble onward while towing and hauling the equivalent of them European supercars from before – some times more. So then, with all that said here are 13 of the best-sounding trucks of all time. We should mention though, that all the trucks that are on this list have been included here because of their stock exhaust acoustics. Yes, a system from Corsa, Borla, or Flowmaster will make these trucks sound even better – but they sound good even without aftermarket parts.
GMC Syclone
First up, we have the GMC Syclone – yes, that's how they spell it – which was released all the way back in 1991. GMC enthusiasts will tell anyone who will listen that the Syclone is faster than a Ferrari in a quarter-mile sprint. Indeed, this is true – back in 1991, Car and Driver pitted the Syclone against a 'Rari 348 – and the truck just shot off into the distance off the line, emerging victorious. This was thanks in no small part to the 4.3-liter V6 turbocharged engine – that was modified substantially to push out a whopping 280 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque.
Complemented with an all-wheel drive system and paired to a four-speed transmission, the Syclone could thus reach a top speed of 133 mph, reach 60 mph from standing in just 6.4 seconds, with 100 mph following in 14.3 more seconds. This powerplant produced a sound that would have likely made Pavarotti turn and look, with a deep rumble that would shake all the windows in the truck. That alone should tell people everything they need to know about this rocket. Furthermore, many consider the Syclone to be the first mainstream sports truck ever produced. When launched new in 1991, the Syclone came in with a base MSRP of $25,970, though used examples are currently selling for between $30,000 and $70,000. If you're looking for a vehicle that can both haul farm produce and put down a supercar at the track, the Syclone is for you.
GMC Sierra 1500 AT4
Next up is another GMC truck, though this one couldn't be more different from the Syclone that we just covered above. We're talking, of course, about the GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 – which came with the EcoTec engine – not the also-amazing 3.0-liter Duramax diesel. This power unit displaced 6.2 liters, and output 420 hp alongside 460 lb-ft of torque; which gave the AT4 a towing capacity of up to 13,000 pounds and a hauling capacity of 2,372 pounds; both of which are really impressive numbers. The 1500 AT4 comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
There would be few things more pleasurable in the life of a Sierra 1500 AT4 owner's life than coming out in the morning and using the key fob to remote start the monstrous engine, which would roar to life with a thunderous scream, and then gurgle happily for the rest of the drive. Though the Sierra 1500 has been around for donkey's years (debuting in 1988), the AT4 trim is quite a recent addition, having been introduced in 2019. It adds two inches to the ride height from the factory, Rancho mono-tube suspension units, 33-inch Goodyear mud tires as standard, and two speed transfer case as additional features. Pricing for a modern 2025 GMC Sierra AT4 begins at $67,995 as base MSRP, though used variants from 2019 and younger can be had in the range of $30,000 – which is not actually bad value.
Chevrolet Silverado ZR2
Now, we move onto a different GM brand with the Chevrolet Silverado ZR2, introduced in 2021. It comes with a 6.2-liter V8 powerplant that is paired to a 10-speed auto transmission. This drivetrain manages to produce a respectable 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque, and gives the ZR2 a top speed of 114 mph, alongside a zero to 60 mph sprint time of 5.7 seconds. Upon starting, the ZR2 has a pleasant, throaty hum that won't exactly wake the neighbors – so owners can pull out onto the road without making a ruckus. Get onto the highway and give it the beans though, and it's a completely different story.
You'll be able to hear all eight of those cylinders sending their rumble through the exhaust for everyone to hear. We should note that through the course of our research we found a surprising depth of aftermarket exhaust support for the Silverado ZR2, with parts available from a number of brands such as Borla, Corsa, MagnaFlow, and BRD – among others. Anyhow, the ZR2 is also not a land-barge like some of the other trucks on this list, coming in at 5,890 mm (231.9 inches) long, 1,999 mm (78.7 inches) tall, and 2,063 mm (81.2 inches) wide, with a wheelbase of 3,747 mm (147.5 inches) – meaning that it'll be fairly maneuverable around city streets
Chevrolet Colorado
The last of the GM trucks on our list is this one – the Chevrolet Colorado. The modern Colorado actually has quite an interesting tale, as there were no Colorados sold in the U.S. from 2012 to 2015. During this time however, the Chevrolet S10 was being sold in several South American markets like Brazil and also in Thailand – and it was truly one of the worst-looking pickup trucks to ever exist.
However, in 2015, Chevrolet realized their error and massively facelifted the S10, launching it as the Colorado Z71 in the U.S. as a 2015 model. From then, it remained largely unchained stylistically, and it, along with its GMC cousin, the GMC Canyon, is still a popular offering today. The modern 2025 model with its TurboMax is the one we're specifically talking about, with its glorious, throaty roar that can be heard half a mile down the road.
The engine itself displaces 2.7 liters and is a four-cylinder unit, which makes 310 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque. This unit sends power to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Furthermore, the Colorado is quite a practical pickup truck, coming in with a towing capacity of 7,700 pounds in both RWD and AWD variants, alongside a hauling capacity of 1,710 pounds. Pricing for the 2025 model begins at $31,900, excluding a $1,695 destination charge.
Dodge RAM 1500 V6
It should be no surprise that the next set of good-sounding pickup trucks on our list comes from Dodge, now owned by Stellantis. After all, the company does make some of the finest pickup trucks in America. The first of the Stellantis trucks is this one – the Dodge RAM 1500. It's positively grandfather-ish, having been launched way back in 1981, making it one of the oldest pickup trucks still on the market. From a humble 3.7-liter slant-six engine in '81, to the huge 6.7-liter Cummins that can be optioned today, the RAM 1500 has seen a development arc that can rival Dubai.
But, we want to talk about the RAM 1500 that comes with the Pentastar V6 for the purposes of this list, as that version sounds, in a word, godly. This unit produces 305 hp, 269 lb-ft of torque, and is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The muted exhaust startup (thanks to the super muffler system) belies the bubble-bubble-pop that the RAM 1500 is capable of producing beyond 3,000 RPM.
Also, the scream-silence-scream when the needle bounces off the rev limiter is simply auditory bliss. It's a very practical, rugged truck as well — as RAMs are known to be — coming in with a towing capacity of 7,680 pounds and a hauling capacity of 1,940 pounds, which is class-leading. Pricing for the current 2025 model year starts at $38,133 for the entry-level Tradesman trim that comes with the 3.6 Pentastar, including a $2,095 destination charge.
Dodge RAM 1500 TRX
A rather significant step up from the Pentastar RAM 1500 that we just looked at is this – the Dodge RAM 1500 TRX. The TRX was launched actually fairly recently on the RAM 1500, in 2021. The debut version came with four main trims, which were the basic TRX – if you can call it that, the TR1, TR2, and a one-off launch edition. However, the crown jewel of the TRX trim on the RAM 1500 has got to be the engine; a V8 HEMI unit that displaces 6.2 liters, paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This beast of a powerplant is tuned to produce no less than 702 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque, which can rocket this truck from standing to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds.
100 mph follows in just 6.8 seconds more, and the vehicle tops out at an impressive 142 mph. While it's getting up to its top speed, drivers will be treated to one of the best engine sounds of any pickup truck, ever; with the upshifts sounding better than the downshifts for once. There really isn't a way to describe why the TRX is so much better sounding, but it is. It could be because of the (suspiciously) small stock mufflers, the fantastic stock exhaust tune, or just that the engine is too powerful to be contained by the regular exhaust system that has been used on the TRX.
Dodge RAM 3500
We couldn't have a list of the best sounding pickup-trucks and not feature one that was powered by a Cummins engine. That's why we're presenting the Dodge RAM 3500, a heavy-duty truck platform that can be had in both pickup-truck and chassis-cab variants, so there's something to suit everyone's needs. It has two main engine options: a 6.4-liter V8 unit from HEMI that makes 405 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque; and the legendary Cummins 6.7 that pushes out a fantastic 430 hp and 1,075 lb-ft of torque.
Though the Cummins 6.7 is found in a variety of pickup trucks, the RAM 3500 is especially good, thanks to its unique side-rear exhaust venting that throws the sound out directly behind the rear wheels. It's a full, voluminous rumble that builds from as low as 1,800 RPM (which, incidentally, is the point of peak torque becoming available), and continues as the needle climbs the RPM-meter. The RAM 3500 currently starts at $46,570 for a 2025 Limited-trim model, but this could vary greatly depending on trim and spec, and even more so for chassis cabs.
Dodge RAM SRT-10
And now, we move on to what is not just one of the best-sounding, but also one of the most legendary pickup trucks of all time, period. Pictured above is the Dodge RAM SRT-10, a freakishly fast vehicle that released all the way back in 2004 and was one of the few Dodge models with a V10 engine. Its engine is a hulking, 8.3-liter V10 unit from the Viper. In fact, the SRT-10 was one of just three V10 pickup trucks that were production models, with the other two being the RAM HD V10 and the Ford SuperDuty Triton, which we'll cover later.
This thundering V10 in the SRT-10 made an eye-watering 500 hp and 525 lb-ft of torque, and had a standing to 60 mph time of 4.9 seconds. In addition, the SRT-10 could also hit a top speed of 154 mph, which was pushing supercar territory for the time. Whether it is idling, revving, or speeding down the highway, this beastly vehicle sounds good to anyone who calls themselves an automotive enthusiast. It was fairly practical too, coming with a towing capacity of 7,500 pounds and a hauling capacity of 1,350 pounds. The price, though, was a completely different issue. It cost $45,795 back in 2004 (MSRP) — which equates to a staggering $78,316 in today's money.
Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
Many people will tell you that the Ford F-150 SVT Lightning launched only three or four years before the Dodge RAM SRT-10 that we just talked about. This is partially true, as a second-generation F-150 SVT-L did indeed launch in 1999, but that's only half the story. The original F-150 SVT Lightning launched in 1993, which was more than a decade before the engineers at Dodge made a sports truck of their own. Granted, it would only remain in production for about a year and a half, ending production in 1995, but it was a special vehicle with a 7.4-liter V8 engine, producing 255 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque.
This raging demon of an engine would scream and shout at the slightest touch of the accelerator pedal, making it quite dramatic to drive. This was a performance car disguised as a pickup truck, and the numbers showed it. In a Car and Driver test, it did 0 to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds, standing to 100 mph in 22.5 seconds, and a quarter-mile time of 15.7 seconds — by which point the speedo read 87 mph en route to a top speed of 120 mph. It was never meant to be a practical vehicle from any angle, but then, the intended customer base wouldn't have cared.
Ford F-150 Raptor R
The closest thing that we will get in modern times to the SVT Lightning is the Ford F-150 Raptor. It is the performance variant of the F-150, meant for speed just as much as towing and hauling, and was first launched in 2010. Today, the best engine available is a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine that is capable of making 720 hp and 640 lb-ft of torque. This drivetrain sends its power to the wheels via a 10-speed automatic gearbox.
With all systems combined, the F-150 Raptor can tow a total of 8,200 pounds, with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 7,350 pounds. It comes with numerous features as standard, including blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, pre- and post-collision systems, and an economy of 14 mpg in the city. Pricing for a new 2025 F-150 Raptor R begins at $112,725, which is exorbitant, we know, but one drive behind the wheel — and rip of the exhaust — is probably all it'll take to convince those on the fence.
Ford F-250
The Ford F-250 has long been popular among various trades, from local contracting businesses to farmers hauling their produce to market. The truck has developed over the years and now comes with several different engines, including a 6.8-liter gas V8 and two 6.7 PowerStroke diesels. However, one of these engines is truly a different breed — the 7.3-liter engine known as "Godzilla" in the community. It makes 430 hp, 475 lb-ft of torque, and is paired to a sturdy 10-speed automatic transmission known for its ruggedness.
This powerplant screams to the high heavens like a dramatic tiger cub, sending out a shrill whine between 1,500 and 2,500 RPM as it attempts to find the combustion pattern, followed by a rather nice-sounding bubble-bubble beyond that. It is truly a pleasure to hear. Ford F-250 pickup trucks with the Godzilla engine can tow an impressive 17,200 pounds. Pricing for the 2026 model year begins at $47,870 for the entry-level regular cab XL trim.
Ford Super Duty
The last of the blue oval trucks that sound good is any Ford Super Duty that shipped with the Triton V10 engine. As we mentioned earlier, only three trucks ever made it into production with a V10 engine, and this was one of them. 6.8-liter (415 cubic inch) displacement, and was also available in the Excursion, putting out 310 hp and 425 lb-ft of torque. It would have been quite a unique offering for the market at the time.
The cold start sounded like a supercar starting up, and the acceleration wouldn't have been out of place on a racetrack like Le Mans, and the idle noise is among the best of any vehicle. The Triton V10 was available on the Super Duty starting in 1999 and was last offered back in 2010. Pricing varied widely, but several examples are available on the used market for as low as $5,000.
Toyota TRD Pro Tundra
We end the list of the best-sounding trucks of all time with the only non-American vehicle on this list: the Toyota TRD Pro Tundra. The Tundra has been around since 1999, but the TRD Pro trim only appeared in 2022. It is still available, coming with a V6 engine that makes 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque. Looks-wise, it's one of the best, and the throaty, confident rumble of the engine is even better. Whether idling, cruising, accelerating, or simply just obnoxiously revving, this thing sounds good. Aftermarket exhaust systems, tips, and accessories make it sound even better, though the stock configuration is good to begin with.
The latest generation TRD Pro Tundra can haul 1,600 pounds, tow 11,175 pounds, and has a GVWR of 7,630 pounds. Also, it's a Toyota, meaning it will outlast the century if properly maintained, which makes it that much easier to stomach the astronomical $72,565 base MSRP for a 2026 model. And with that, we come to the end of this list of the 13 best-sounding pickup trucks of all time, and you now have some newfound knowledge to share at the next brunch when conversation dies down.