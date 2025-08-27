13 Of The Best Sounding Trucks Of All Time

First up, we have the GMC Syclone – yes, that's how they spell it – which was released all the way back in 1991. GMC enthusiasts will tell anyone who will listen that the Syclone is faster than a Ferrari in a quarter-mile sprint. Indeed, this is true – back in 1991, Car and Driver pitted the Syclone against a 'Rari 348 – and the truck just shot off into the distance off the line, emerging victorious. This was thanks in no small part to the 4.3-liter V6 turbocharged engine – that was modified substantially to push out a whopping 280 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque.

Complemented with an all-wheel drive system and paired to a four-speed transmission, the Syclone could thus reach a top speed of 133 mph, reach 60 mph from standing in just 6.4 seconds, with 100 mph following in 14.3 more seconds. This powerplant produced a sound that would have likely made Pavarotti turn and look, with a deep rumble that would shake all the windows in the truck. That alone should tell people everything they need to know about this rocket. Furthermore, many consider the Syclone to be the first mainstream sports truck ever produced. When launched new in 1991, the Syclone came in with a base MSRP of $25,970, though used examples are currently selling for between $30,000 and $70,000. If you're looking for a vehicle that can both haul farm produce and put down a supercar at the track, the Syclone is for you.