10 Of The Highest Horsepower Modern Pickup Trucks, Ranked By HP

Decades ago, the term "horsepower war" was a phenomenon reserved for muscle cars and supercars. However, in recent years, all kinds of segments have been stuffing additional horses under their hoods in a bid to attract buyers. The horsepower race has been particularly prominent in the pickup truck segment, with the most powerful trucks today hitting numbers that wouldn't look out of place on the spec sheet of an Italian exotic.

Blending supercar power with work truck practicality doesn't come cheap, and most of the high-powered modern trucks on the market today cost six-figure sums. Still, it seems there are plenty of buyers willing to pay a premium for horsepower bragging rights, as new high-powered competitors appear so fast that it can be hard to keep track of them all. For now, these are 10 of the most powerful modern pickup trucks, many of which have been put to the test by SlashGear's review team.