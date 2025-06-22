10 Of The Highest Horsepower Modern Pickup Trucks, Ranked By HP
Decades ago, the term "horsepower war" was a phenomenon reserved for muscle cars and supercars. However, in recent years, all kinds of segments have been stuffing additional horses under their hoods in a bid to attract buyers. The horsepower race has been particularly prominent in the pickup truck segment, with the most powerful trucks today hitting numbers that wouldn't look out of place on the spec sheet of an Italian exotic.
Blending supercar power with work truck practicality doesn't come cheap, and most of the high-powered modern trucks on the market today cost six-figure sums. Still, it seems there are plenty of buyers willing to pay a premium for horsepower bragging rights, as new high-powered competitors appear so fast that it can be hard to keep track of them all. For now, these are 10 of the most powerful modern pickup trucks, many of which have been put to the test by SlashGear's review team.
Ram 1500 RHO – 540 horsepower
Although it isn't quite as powerful as the now-discontinued TRX, the 2025 1500 RHO still isn't short on power. According to the brand, 540 ponies are hiding under its hood, courtesy of a 3.0L inline-six engine. Put the 1500 RHO through its paces off-road, and you'll find a truck that's more than capable of executing jumps and powerslides alongside the best supertrucks, but bring it back onto the asphalt, and the 1500 RHO doesn't falter either.
Unlike some other, more powerful trucks, the 1500 RHO doesn't sacrifice on-road drivability, nor does it sacrifice the tech and comfort features that make long road trips and everyday commutes easier. It's also not as expensive as some other, similarly all-conquering pickups, with a starting price around $70,000. Drivers looking for a high-horsepower truck without the compromises that come with many of the most powerful trucks on the market will find a lot to like with the RHO.
Ford F-150 Lightning – 580 horsepower
After being briefly overtaken by the Cybertruck, the Ford F-150 Lightning regained its place as the most popular electric truck on the market at the start of 2025. Its biggest selling point is that it's a lot like a run-of-the-mill combustion-power F-150 — well, aside from the 580 horsepower available in top-spec models.
Driving the F-150 Lightning at launch, we thought it was "an ambitious risk that looks to have paid off," with Ford's order books bulging through its first year on sale. Demand has since cooled off a little, but the truck's appeal remains strong. It still delivers on its original promise of being a useful all-rounder that's just as comfortable doing weekend hauling duty as it is on the daily commute. Its biggest threat is now that it faces a much wider field of opposition than it did at launch, with rival electric trucks from Chevrolet and GMC offering significantly higher horsepower outputs than the Ford.
Ram 1500 Ramcharger – 647 horsepower
The transition to electrified powertrains has not been a simple one for Ram. The truck maker announced at the end of 2024 that it was bringing production of its 1500 Ramcharger range-extender BEV forward to 2025, only to walk back the statement a few months later and switch to prioritizing the V8 Hemi engine instead. In an interview with Road & Track, Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis said the switch was "strictly a business decision based on market demand," and that electrified powertrains were still on the way soon. However, it means that buyers now won't be able to get their hands on a Ramcharger until 2026.
When it arrives in dealerships, the Ramcharger promises to be one of the most powerful electric trucks on the market, with up to 647 horsepower. According to the brand, that should be enough to give it a 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds. The truck will also be able to tow up to 14,000 pounds, and will feature a maximum payload capacity of 2,625 pounds. Those are impressive numbers all around, but arguably the most impressive figure is the truck's combined driving range of 690 miles. That's enough to silence any doubts about range anxiety, and should make the truck more convenient for long road trips than the BEV pickups already on the market.
Ram 1500 TRX – 702 horsepower
Production of the Ram TRX ended after the 2024 model year, with the truck maker offering a commemorative Final Edition as a swansong for the relatively short-lived model. It was only launched for the 2021 model year, but Ram's brand-wide focus on electrification meant that there was no place for a 702-horsepower, Hemi V8-powered truck in its 2025 lineup. Whether that will change following the recent news that Ram intends to reintroduce the Hemi V8 remains to be seen, but for now, there has been no successor announced to the TRX.
In its press release for the final TRX model year, Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis said that the 2024 model was "not the end of TRX's story" and that "we'll have more news to come at a later date." That will be music to the ears of well-heeled truck enthusiasts looking for a new competitor to Ford's F-150 Raptor R, although it's not clear what form a renewed TRX could take. Perhaps it will simply be an even more powerful V8-engined truck — Ram would surely want to stake its claim to superiority if it does bring back the TRX, and one clear way to do that would be to give it more horses under the hood than its chief rival from the Blue Oval.
Ford F-150 Raptor R – 720 horsepower
Unless Ram springs a surprise relaunch of the TRX on unsuspecting truck enthusiasts, the Ford F-150 Raptor R rules the roost on horsepower for now. The current Raptor R offers 720 horsepower from its 5.2L supercharged V8 engine, although, like all other trucks with similar power, it doesn't come cheap. The Raptor R upgrade costs $31,925 on top of the standard F-150 Raptor, bringing its starting price well into six-figure territory.
Buyers who can justify the outlay will be rewarded with a truck that thrives on abuse. Our reviewer tested its jumping and drifting prowess on a course in California, and even a 75 mph jump didn't unsettle the truck too much, while a 60 mph jump barely scratched the surface of its capabilities. Inside, the Raptor offers much of the convenience buyers expect from a high-end truck, including semi-autonomous driving thanks to BlueCruise.
Other features include Pro Trailer Back Up Assist, a head-up display, and 10-way power-adjustable heated seats. It all makes for a comfortable, inviting cabin for everyday journeys or multi-terrain excursions.
Chevrolet Silverado EV – 760 horsepower
Much like the Ford F-150 Lightning, the Chevrolet Silverado EV's biggest selling point is that it's as practical as its gas-powered counterpart. However, unlike the Ford, buyers of the Chevy won't have to make many compromises in their journey to accommodate range. According to the EPA, the truck achieves 440 miles on a single charge, and our real-world testing recorded even better efficiency than the official figures. The Chevy also has the Ford beat in another way: its horsepower figures.
Top-spec versions of the Silverado EV pack 760 horsepower with Wide Open Watts enabled, allowing the truck to sprint from 0-60 mph in just 4.5 seconds. It can also tow up to 12,500 pounds, and features four-wheel steering to make maneuvering the truck through tighter corners easier. Anyone who's looking for ultimate horsepower bragging rights won't find it here, with multiple electric trucks offering even higher figures, but for real-world usability, the Silverado EV is tricky to beat.
GMC Sierra EV Denali – 760 horsepower
Built alongside the Chevrolet Silverado EV at GM's Factory ZERO in Detroit-Hamtramck, the GMC Sierra EV Denali offers the same practicality and same 760 horsepower output as its Bow Tie-branded sibling. It's available in Extended Range or Max Range guise, with the latter offering a claimed 460 miles of range. Thanks to GM's semi-autonomous Super Cruise technology, it's capable of hands-free driving on most major highways across the U.S. and Canada.
Neither the GMC nor its Chevy counterpart is cheap, with buyers wanting the highest range version of the Sierra EV Denali having to cough up over $100,000. GMC offers multiple option packages that push the price even higher, including a floor liner and folding truck bed cover package that adds $1,995 and a bed wall organizer package that adds a further $1,095. Buyers looking for an even higher-powered GM Ultium-based truck will have to look towards the GMC Hummer EV Pickup.
Tesla Cybertruck – 845 horsepower
It might have the strangest looks of all trucks on the market — and it certainly generates the most controversy — but the Cybertruck's specs aren't that unusual in the EV pickup market. Its 845 horsepower is a higher figure than that of leading offerings from Chevy and Ford, but it's still a little short of what the segment leaders deliver. Likewise, its 366-mile range is decent, but not particularly remarkable given that the most capable trucks on the market offer range figures over 400 miles. Still, what the Cybertruck lacks in practicality, it makes up for in visual drama.
It's also one of the fastest accelerating trucks on the market, with a 0-60 mph time of 2.6 seconds. It was formerly the absolute fastest, but Rivian's latest range-topping truck recently trumped it, albeit by a mere 0.1 seconds. Through 2024, the Cybertruck became the highest-selling electric pickup truck, but at the start of 2025, it was overtaken by Ford's less visually arresting F-150 Lightning.
GMC Hummer EV Pickup – 1,000 horsepower
When it launched in 2022, the GMC Hummer EV Pickup was unique in its level of excess, boasting 1,000 horsepower and an exterior design that looked ready for the apocalypse. It's no longer quite as unique, with the Cybertruck stealing its thunder as the most controversial electric truck on the market and Rivian beating it in the horsepower wars. However, it's still very unusual for an EV, in that it doesn't attempt to win over buyers with practicality, range, or a competitive price. For those things, buyers will need to look towards the Hummer's more sensible platform sibling, the Chevrolet Silverado EV.
Instead, the Hummer's marketing material highlights its Crab Walk feature, its three-second 0-60 mph time, and its all-terrain capability. This unconventional strategy seems to have convinced plenty of buyers, with GMC selling 13,994 examples of the Hummer in 2024. That figure includes both the SUV and pickup variants, but it's still a surprisingly high number considering that there's no practical reason to buy one over its competitors.
Rivian R1T Quad – 1,025 horsepower
With the latest version of R1T pickup, Rivian has asserted its place at the top of the EV pickup market, at least in horsepower terms. The range-topping R1T Quad churns out 1,025 horsepower, giving it a 0-60 mph time of just 2.5 seconds. Further down the R1T range, the R1T Tri offers 850 horsepower, while the R1T Dual packs as much as 665 horsepower. We've grouped them for this list, but those are high enough numbers for all three variants to be comfortably among the highest horsepower pickups in the market in their own right.
Rivian's truck might be a winner on paper, but the company's biggest challenge is to convince enough buyers that it's worth checking out in real life. The company delivered 51,579 vehicles in 2024 — it doesn't disclose individual figures for its R1T and R1S — which is an improvement on 2023, but still short of other major players in the pickup market. Ford, GM, and Ram all have combustion pickup models to fall back on if demand slumps for electric pickups, and Tesla already has bestselling mass market models in the form of the Model Y and Model 3. Rivian has neither, and so will be hoping that its latest overhaul of the R1T is enough to win over a new crowd of buyers in 2025.
How we picked these high-powered trucks
Buyers with a pickup truck and a lot of cash burning a hole in their pocket can take said truck to a variety of tuners to get it converted into a tire-shredding, high-horsepower monster. But, for this list, we focused solely on trucks that boasted high horsepower outputs from the factory. We only included trucks from major manufacturers, and used officially quoted horsepower figures from those manufacturers to rank them. All other performance figures listed above are also sourced from the manufacturer.
Each of the high horsepower trucks here packs at least 500 horsepower, although most produce significantly more. While not every truck here is currently in production, to fit our definition of "modern," any included truck had to have been in production within the last three years, or be scheduled for production to start within 12 months or less. This isn't an exhaustive list of every high-powered truck you can buy, and given the fast changing nature of the segment, it's likely that more horsepower-heavy models will hit dealerships in the near future.