Why Are Pickup Trucks Called 'Pickups' In America?

Ever wonder what's in a name? Namely, why are pickup trucks called that? The reason why pickup trucks are called 'pickups' in America takes us back to 1925 and none other than Henry Ford, who originally coined the term. Ford was said to have had his own Model T pickup, a 1912 version that had been fitted with an aftermarket cargo box. Ford used this 'pickup' on his own farm and appreciated the utility it provided.

Ford decided he would cut out the middleman when he created the 1925 Model T Roadster with a pickup body, also known as the runabout pickup. Even though the Model T was on the verge of being replaced by the 1928 Model A, which is one of the best-looking Ford trucks ever designed, Ford was still able to sell about 135,000 of his Model T pickups to the public.

Today, pickup trucks are no longer just for farmers. The pickup truck has become much more than a working vehicle, with today's pickups featuring all of the performance, safety, fuel efficiency, and luxury of any comparable car, plus the utility, cargo capacity, and all-wheel drive capability that pickups have offered for many decades. The top five best-selling full-size pickups generated a total of 2,181,535 sales in 2024, representing 13.5% of the 16.09 million total light vehicle sales for the year.