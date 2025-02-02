Why The Ford Model T Was Only Offered In Black For More Than A Decade

Henry Ford and his Model T are as engrained into the fabric of American history as George Washington being our first President. In school, we're taught about the man and his creation, which not only put Motor City on the global map but also helped revolutionize transportation as we know it. According to Ford's 1922 autobiography ("In My Life and Work"), he said, "Any customer can have a car painted any color that he wants so long as it's black" in 1909, but between 1908 and 1913, the Tin Lizzie was available in blue, red, grey, and green. Each color designated a different body style (roadsters were gray, touring cars were red, etc.).

However, starting in 1914, every version of the Model T only came in black, a trend that continued until 1928. While many sources claim his switch to a "Japan Black" lacquer was because it dried quicker than other paints when used on metal, it was also done to speed up and streamline production. Painting cars in the early days was an arduous process because it was done by hand using brushes, a far cry from how modern automakers paint cars today. Multiple coats of primer had to be applied, and each layer had to dry before it could be sanded down to remove the brush marks. This process was repeated after each layer of color paint as well as with the final varnish coat, with some colors taking as long as eight weeks to finish. And time wasn't the only enemy.

