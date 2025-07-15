13 Of The Best Single Cab Trucks You Can Buy In The US
Pickup trucks have long been the backbone of America — the working man's (or woman's) choice of vehicle. As a matter of fact, the title of best-selling passenger vehicle in America was held by the Ford F-150 for 45 years running, until it was dethroned by the Toyota RAV4 recently. It's no secret that as the years pass, cars are getting bigger and bulkier. The same is true of pickup trucks — manufacturers are constantly making pickup trucks with bigger beds and even bigger cabs. Take the Hyundai Santa Cruz for instance; it's a recent model launched by the Korean automotive giant that literally has a bigger cab than a bed – the bed is only 48.4 inches (four feet) with the gate closed.
This tiny bed should not qualify the Santa Cruz as a pickup, but here we are: a pickup truck, sold in America, with a cargo volume of 27 cubic feet, and a passenger volume nearly four times that, at 101.8 cubic feet. It seems that nowadays every pickup wants to moonlight as a family sedan, which is why we're seeing manufacturers gradually drop single-cab models from their lineups. There are now only nine single-cab pickup models that you can buy new in 2025. We've listed all of them below, along with four fantastic used options.
2025 Ford F-150
When someone mentions the words "pickup" and "truck" in the same sentence, there is only one vehicle that springs to mind, and that's the 2025 Ford F-150. It was the best-selling car in America for more than four decades, and still selling. The standout features on the Ford F-150 make it a popular choice for many people even today, as it is a jack-of-all-trades vehicle, if you will. At the time of writing, the F-150 is being offered in eight different trims, starting at $38,810 for the base model F-150 XL, going all the way up to a base MSRP of $79,005 for the top of the line F-150 Raptor.
Note that only the base XL Trim has a regular cab, with all of the seven higher trims coming with some form of second-row seating. For the 2025 model year, the base engine on the F-150 XL is a 2.7-liter V6 unit making 325 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque, though a 3.5-liter V6 and a 5.0-liter V8 are optional upgrades, with the V8 bumping the power up to 400 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. It's also worth noting that the regular cab is only available with a 6.5 or eight-foot box. Standard features include a 12-inch touchscreen, cruise control, collision avoidance and lane keep assist, among others, which means that even with updated pricing, the F-150 is still a great value.
2025 Ford F-250
Next, we have the Ford F-250, a vehicle that is essentially a bigger, more powerful version of the Ford F-150 that we just covered above. Indeed, the F-150 and F-250 have a great number of similarities, with the primary difference between the two models being the F-250's larger size and better capabilities. The 2025 F-250 gives customers the choice of five different trims, ranging from the $45,895 XL, increasing up to an eye-watering base MSRP of $79,960 for the top-level Platinum trim. Only the F-250 XL and XLT can be optioned with a regular cab, which is kind of limiting, though both trims will still get any job done.
Now, the F-250 is built on the SuperDuty platform, which it shares with the F-350 and F-450 commercial trucks, which means that it's intended for serious work – a fact that is evident from looking at the base-model 6.8-liter V8 engine that churns out 405 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque. Three other engine upgrades are available: a 6.7-liter V8 making 475 horsepower and 1,050 lb-ft for $10,495; another 6.7-liter V8 making 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb-ft for $12,995 and a 7.3-liter V8 making 430 horsepower an 485 lb-ft for $1,000. The standard 6.8-liter and 7.3-liter engines are gas versions, and both 6.7-liter engines run on diesel or B20 fuel.
2025 Ford F-350
The last of the F-series pickups on our list is the gigantic Ford F-350, which is also built on the same SuperDuty platform for commercial vehicles as the Ford F-250 from earlier. If you're in the market for a true heavy-duty vehicle that can go anywhere, carry almost anything, tow a lot of stuff, and take an absolute beating, then this is the truck for you. And those who have owned a Ford SuperDuty pickup in the past will be familiar with the five trims offered on the F-350 already, which are the $47,190 XL, $53,195 XLT, $68,135 LARIAT, $80,370 King Ranch, and the $81,260 Platinum.
As is the case with the F-250, only the XL and XLT trims can be optioned with the single cab, which Ford calls the "regular" cab. Customers who want more luxury/bells and whistles will have to either forgo that desire or opt for another cab. Also, unlike the F-250 that can only come with single rear wheels, the F-350 lets customers have four wheels and tires on the rear axle as an optional upgrade, which would distribute heavy loads more evenly. Annoyingly enough, the regular cab F-350 is only available with the eight-foot box, but this move makes sense because someone who has use for the SuperDuty 350 won't be hauling light loads, so more room is needed.
2025 GMC Sierra 1500
Moving on from the blue oval company, we come to General Motors' neck of the woods, where their latest single-cab pickup truck offering comes in the form of the 2025 GMC Sierra 1500. Pricing for the 2025 model year begins from $40,495 for a regular cab, standard bed model, and goes all the way up to $49,975 for the crew cab, regular bed variant. If you need an extended bed, that'll run you $200 over the standard bed asking price, coming in with a starting price of $49,695. The standard bed on the regular cab model is 79.44 inches long, with the extended cab, which GMC calls the "long bed," coming in at 98.92 inches in length.
In terms of trim options, GMC makes the decision for the customer, as they only offer one trim, "Pro", for Sierra 1500s with the regular cab. Consequently, this also means that the regular cab Sierra 1500 will also only come with one engine option, and that is the 2.7-liter, four-cylinder TurboMax that outputs a respectable-but-not-class-leading 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. Certainly, these figures mean that the 1500 would feel a little on the sluggish side when towing, especially when the terrain has an uphill gradient. That aside, it's still a great truck that is tried, tested, and true, and that will serve most people's needs.
2025 GMC Sierra 2500HD
Just as how the F-250 is the bigger version of the F-150, so too is the relationship between the Sierra 2500 and the Sierra 1500 that we just covered. Known as the Sierra 2500 Heavy Duty, this truck is built to be a workhorse, with a 6.6-liter V8 engine producing 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque as standard. Further, the Sierra 2500 comes with seven trims to choose from, starting at $59,295 for the base Pro trim, steadily increasing in price up until the top option trim that comes in with a base MSRP of $95,495. We should point out is that the absolute entry-level trim, i.e. the "Pro", comes standard only with 2WD, whereas all the six higher trims come with 4WD — a fact worth remembering.
The regular cab Sierra 2500HD has a ground clearance of 10.2 inches, a conventional trailering rating of 14,500 pounds, a 4,064-pound payload capacity – which can be fitted into the cargo capacity of 83.5 cubic feet. The 2500HS is also stacked when it comes to safety tech, as it has a number of features as standard, including trailer hitch guidance, forward collision alerts, lane departure warnings, auto-emergency braking, a 13-inch infotainment system, and it even has a "teen driver mode", that gives you a report card each time your child finishes a drive.
2025 GMC Sierra 3500HD
The 3500 is available in no less than six trim levels, which are the $56,195 Pro, $60,495 SLE, $68,095 SLT, $74,395 AT4, $77,195 Denali, and the $98,895 Denali Ultimate. It's worth mentioning that, unlike the Sierra 2500HD that we just talked about, all trims on the 3500HD are 4WD, so that's one less thing to worry about. Anyway, the 3500HD pickup truck with the regular cab only comes with the long bed, but now there are two trims to choose from: Pro and SLE.
As far as engines go, the 3500HD comes standard with the same engine as the 2500HD, which is a 6.6-liter V8 unit that pushes out 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque, all of which is available at 4,000 RPM. However, if torque is a concern, customers can choose to upgrade to the 6.6-liter Duramax V8 that outputs 470 horsepower and 950 lb-ft of torque from just 1,600 RPM, meaning the 3500 has plenty of grunt available to tap into. However, the downside is that this engine upgrade costs about $11,000 – a move that might not be worth it for many end-users, as it would push the base price of the 3500HD into the low 60,000s. If customers have a specialized use, they can also take a look at the GMC Sierra 3500HD Chassis Cab, which gives users a customizable chassis that they can outfit to their specifications.
2025 Chevy Silverado 1500
We now leave GMC behind as well, though the next pickup truck is from their sister brand, Chevrolet, in the form of the 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. This pack mule offers regular cab variants with either a standard bed or a long bed, and has long been one of the best-selling pickup trucks in America, though of course, it cannot rival the F-150, which is still king. However, with a base MSRP of $37,000 for the entry-level WT Trim, the Chevy 1500 is surprisingly good value for the price, though prices do climb to $70,000 for the topmost ZR2 trim, which is anything but value for money.
Standard features on this model include a rear backup camera, lane keep assist, a following distance indicator, keyless entry, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The power plant on the base trim is the same 2.7-liter engine as the GMC Sierra 1500, which makes 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque – and that's it; there's really not much more to be said. It's a reliable, relatively affordable pickup truck that still comes with a single cab.
2025 Chevy Silverado 2500
The Chevy Silverado 2500 is the next pickup truck on our list, and it, unlike the 1500 that we just spoke about, is classified as a heavy duty truck. It is offered in six different trims, starting at $53,795 for the entry-level WT4 trim, going all the way up to $75,095 for the top option High Country trim. Since it is a heavy duty vehicle, it's no surprise that the standard power plant for the Silverado 2500 is a 6.6-liter V8 engine that pushes out 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque, though a 6.6-liter diesel V8 is an optional upgrade, bumping the power output to 470 horsepower and a mind-bending 975 lb-ft of torque.
For those who are keeping track, those are the same engine options that were offered on the GMC Sierra 2500HD from earlier. Standard features on the Silverado 2500 include solar glass, a trailering package, hitch assist on the rear view camera, remote keyless entry to the vehicle, onboard Wi-Fi, a rear-backup camera, and a seven-inch touchscreen, among other things.
2025 Chevy Silverado 3500
And now, sadly, we are already at the end of the single-cab pickup trucks that can still be bought as new in the U.S. for this model year, and the last truck on our list is also from Chevy-GM, which is the Silverado 3500 Heavy Duty. It is absolutely huge, and it has to be, because it is clearly positioned to be a competitor to the already gargantuan Ford F-350 SuperDuty. It starts at $51,600, goes up to $72,900, and is powered by a 6.6-liter V8 engine that produces 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque. A 6.6-liter V8 engine is an optional upgrade that increases the power output of the 3500HD to 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft of torque.
Standard features on the 3500HD are much the same as on the 2500HD that came just before, so we won't spend too much time discussing that. However, the capabilities of the 3500 do exceed the 2500 in most regards, such as with the towing capacity of 36,000 pounds, the payload limit of 7,237 pounds, 12 tie-downs in the bed rated for 500 pounds, and class-leading cargo bed space – all of which make this a very capable vehicle.
2015-2023 RAM 1500 Classic
From here on, all vehicles that we list will be used models that have either been discontinued or no longer offer a regular/single cab variant as new in America. We begin with the 2023 RAM 1500 Classic — a truly gorgeous, retro-looking pickup truck that discontinued its single-cab offering in 2023. It came standard with a 3.7-liter Pentastar engine making 305 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque, but could be optioned with a 5.7-liter HEMI engine that made 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. As per RAM's official website, the 1500 could tow up to 10,620 pounds – quite an impressive figure for a light pickup.
Also, since 2023 was not too long ago, many of the models listed on the aftermarket will still have limited factory or dealer warranties, and if you look hard enough, you might even find some under full warranty. You can pick up a decent-condition used model for between $23,000 and $25,000 on the used market right now, making the RAM 1500 quite a good deal.
2010-2014 Toyota Tacoma
While still an amazing pickup truck that can be bought new today, the single-cab version of the Toyota Tacoma was axed from the U.S. market more than a decade ago in 2014. The only piece of good news we have is that this means that prices for any single-cab Tacomas will certainly not break the bank, but since the vehicle will be more than a decade old at minimum, possibly older, it will probably need a decent bit of work put into it. The 2014 Tacoma regular cab was available as a standard-bed with an inline-four engine, as either a manual or an automatic, and as either a 2WD or 4WD version.
Only the access cab and double cab variants came with the V-6 engine as standard. Today, prices for a used regular cab Tacoma range from $9,000 to $15,000 for a model in passable condition, which might be worth it for buyers on a tight budget or those looking for a project truck. It might be an old truck, but at the end of the day, it's a Toyota, and if customers put in the time and the work, and do their due diligence, there's no reason why any single-cab Tacoma they buy won't last another decade.
2010-2018 Toyota Tundra
This model has been around for almost 30 years, having been launched way back in 1999, and just like the Tacoma, is still on sale today, albeit without a single-cab variant. The Tundra used to have a single cab version on sale, but in 2017, Toyota announced that it would stop selling the regular cab Tundra from 2018 onwards.
However, this does mean that you can get a much newer Toyota Tundra single-cab, as compared to a Toyota Tacoma single cab, seeing as how the latter was discontinued a whole five years before the Tundra. Currently, used prices for a single-cab Tundra hover around $14,000 for a car that is not in lemon condition, and while that's a bit of a premium for an eight-year-old car at minimum, it's still a great choice, especially as a second vehicle. Power for the Tundra came from its standard 4.0-liter engine that made 270 horsepower and 278 lb-ft of torque, which certainly won't put it among the fastest-accelerating pickup trucks, but it'll get the job done. Other engine options included a 4.6-liter V8 and a 5.7-liter V8, and the base 4.0-liter V6 was dropped in 2015.
2016-2019 Nissan Titan XD
Nissan came for a slice of the entry-level pickup market in 2016 when they launched the regular cab version of their already small-ish Nissan Titan. It is a bit out of left field, when compared to the "regular" names on this list like Ford, GM, and RAM, but it could potentially be a good choice for someone who just wants a small, efficient, and reliable pickup truck without breaking the bank. Currently, a pretty okay 2017+ model year Nissan Titan XD can be had for about $15,000, with prices even dropping below that for certain units.
When launched, this F-150 mini-me came with several nice-to-have features as standard, including an eight-foot-long bed, power windows, and a 5.5-liter V8 engine that made 390 horsepower and 394 lb-ft of torque. The only potential downside was that, just like the new options on our list above, the regular cab was only offered on the bottom two trims of the Titan. Overall, it's a decent choice overall, and there aren't too many on the road, so at least it's unique in that aspect.