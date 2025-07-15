13 Of The Best Single Cab Trucks You Can Buy In The US

Pickup trucks have long been the backbone of America — the working man's (or woman's) choice of vehicle. As a matter of fact, the title of best-selling passenger vehicle in America was held by the Ford F-150 for 45 years running, until it was dethroned by the Toyota RAV4 recently. It's no secret that as the years pass, cars are getting bigger and bulkier. The same is true of pickup trucks — manufacturers are constantly making pickup trucks with bigger beds and even bigger cabs. Take the Hyundai Santa Cruz for instance; it's a recent model launched by the Korean automotive giant that literally has a bigger cab than a bed – the bed is only 48.4 inches (four feet) with the gate closed.

This tiny bed should not qualify the Santa Cruz as a pickup, but here we are: a pickup truck, sold in America, with a cargo volume of 27 cubic feet, and a passenger volume nearly four times that, at 101.8 cubic feet. It seems that nowadays every pickup wants to moonlight as a family sedan, which is why we're seeing manufacturers gradually drop single-cab models from their lineups. There are now only nine single-cab pickup models that you can buy new in 2025. We've listed all of them below, along with four fantastic used options.