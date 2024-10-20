Every Ford Model Powered By The 6.8L V10 Engine

Whether it's the 428 Cobra Jet that powered some of the brand's most iconic sports cars or the legendary 427 V8 that helped Ford win Le Mans in the 1960s, Ford is always part of the conversation when it comes to great engine design and power. It's even built impressive engines for other brands such as Koenigsegg and Lotus, both of which have used Ford V8 engines in the past. In general, people tend to remember the engines that make cars go fast.

However, Ford is also adept at making engines that last a long time with plenty of power for work as well. One such example is the Ford 6.8-liter V10 Triton engine. It may not jump out at many folks as one of Ford's most iconic engines but the plucky V10 has been powering vehicles you see almost every day for much of the last 25 years. Ford initially built the engine in 1997 and retired the motor in 2021. Over its 25-year lifespan, the engine went from 275 hp and 425 lb-ft of torque to a maximum of 360 hp and 457 lb-ft of torque. Despite its beefy nature, Ford never put this engine in a supercar, although it came close a couple of times.

So where did Ford use the 6.8-liter V10 Triton? In work trucks, cargo vans, and plenty of other commercial-oriented applications. You've seen these vehicles everywhere as they range from dump trucks to FedEx trucks, and some other stuff as well. Here's every vehicle powered by the 6.8-liter V10 Triton.

