Here's Why The Ford Excursion Was Discontinued

The Excursion was Ford's answer to the ninth-generation Chevrolet Suburban, but a myriad of issues never let it catch on in popularity. Things got so bad for Ford that the vehicle's production that began in 1999 ended just a few years later in 2005. Interestingly enough, the Excursion was set up to be a big seller for the company.

A big part of what made this a bad buy for many owners wouldn't reveal itself until later in the Excursion's production cycle. Closing out the millennium and going into the 2000s we saw steadily rising gas prices, and that proved to be a big problem for the gas guzzling Excursion. A 2005 Excursion only averages about 12 mpg, so it's easy to put the pieces together and see why this ended up being an expensive — and extremely large — vehicle to drive around.

Industry estimates point toward the Excursion struggling mightily to latch on to any noticeable market share, and it's theorized the lack of success in the mainstream is what led to the eventual cancelation. In the same timeframe, annual Suburban sales were in the 100,000s while the Excursion sales lagged far behind, and it was estimated only 30,000 would be sold in 2002. Ford needed roughly 40,000 annual sales to break even, so this was a money pit for the automaker.