Is Rolls-Royce Really Making A Pickup Truck?
Rolls-Royce has been one of the most respected names in the world of automobiles for over a century, and for good reason. What started as a partnership between Charles Rolls and Henry Royce has become the modern-day definition of luxury traveling. Today, the British automaker is known for its engineering prowess and opulence. So much so, that no two pieces from the company's production line are the same.
Every vehicle is custom-made and handcrafted, for the most part, with exceptional attention to detail. This makes for a one-of-a-kind experience for any customer who owns a Rolls-Royce. However, this experience comes at a expense that is anything but light on the pocket. Even the cheapest Rolls-Royce comes with a starting price tag north of $300,000. Besides, they have always been over-the-top luxury rides that aren't suitable for any rough terrain besides street driving.
That's why a pickup truck with the Spirit of Ecstasy at the front might be an unusual idea, but the contrast makes it an unlikely candidate for Rolls-Royce's model lineup. It's almost natural to think of a Ford, Chevrolet, or Ram, or even the Cybertruck when it comes to pickup trucks. However, some may have been led to believe that an overtly luxurious pickup truck would be the next thing to roll out of Rolls-Royce's factory line. Several Reddit threads and YouTube channels have fueled these speculations, leading to some confusion in the automotive community.
The Rolls Royce pickup truck is a social media fantasy at best
The whole idea of a Rolls-Royce pickup truck kicked off when AI-generated images were circulated on social media and through untrustworthy and falsified automotive reporting. The resulting artificial image is part eye-candy, part odd: It has a classic Rolls-Royce front with a standard silver grille and a clean bed. Evidently based on the real Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the fake vehicle suddenly transitions to a pickup with high clearance and a royally minimal aesthetic. Upon closer inspection, one can start identifying signs that this vehicle is AI-generated.
The front number plate in the image is plastered with an oddly shaped golden patch that displays a poorly rendered version of a Rolls-Royce logo. Next, the grille in front of the left air tract is dissimilar from the right one, with one being shiny silver and the other one having a golden spot in the middle. Just above the grille, the brand's logo is blurred and looks nothing like the one on a real Rolls-Royce. Lastly, the lights at the front of the roof rack are all asymmetrically placed, with the one at the extreme right being out of place altogether.
Although a Rolls-Royce pickup truck may be no more than a fantasy, spotting such a hoax about automobiles is fairly easy. For instance, if something seems too good to be true — like a Rolls-Royce pickup or a Lamborghini hatchback — it's valid to be suspicious. Only when such news is covered by a credible automotive news outlet or officially by the automaker is it considered true.
As for spotting an AI-generated image, a reverse image search on reliable tools like AIorNot or HIVE can absolutely seal the deal. However, even without these resources, AI images (for the most part) often lack in creating accurate textures. Like in this Rolls-Royce example, where the RR logo is blurred. Or, if other details in the image are perhaps too polished, they are likely fake.