Model T Top Speed: How Fast Did Ford's 1908 Car Go?

Although the Model T didn't reach today's minimum highway speeds, it was often used in races in the early 20th century. in fact, to get publicity Henry Ford raced in his cars before the Model T was even produced. He challenged another motor company to a 10-lap race in Detroit in 1901, winning in his self-designed Sweepstakes at an average speed of 45 mph after his opponent's engine failed.

While this also was the usual speed of the mass-produced Model T, Henry Ford decided to build a race-focused version. In 1909, two modified Tin Lizzies took part in the Ocean to Ocean Automobile Endurance Contest, from New York to Seattle. These Model Ts had four-cylinder engines producing 20 horsepower. One of the Model Ts ended up winning the race, taking 20 days to go 4,106 miles — but it was later disqualified when officials found out the engine had been replaced partway through the event.

One of those cars was piloted by the company's top racing driver, Frank Kulick, who continued racing highly modified Model Ts from 1910 to 1913. In 1912, he hit a speed just under 108 mph on a frozen lake near Detroit. But the fastest Model T in history is Mike Warren's highly modified 1926 Model T, which once topped 200 mph at the Ohio Mile drag racing speed contest. It was powered by a twin turbo Big Block Chevy, much different than the Model Ts of the past.

