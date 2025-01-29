Model T Top Speed: How Fast Did Ford's 1908 Car Go?
The Model T is known as the car that revolutionized transportation in the 20th century. The moving assembly line created by Henry Ford, the man behind America's first major automotive giant, allowed for mass-produced cars at a lower price, making it possible for the everyday family to afford a car. Communities made room for improved roads and highways started connecting cities across the country. With how much the Model T affected everyday life, you'd think it was a pretty capable car — but by today's standards it was actually quite slow.
The Model T was first produced in 1908, featuring a lightweight vanadium steel body mounted on a 100-inch-wheelbase chassis. The Model T's engine was a simple yet revolutionary four-stroke, four-cylinder design, with all four cylinders and a crankcase cast in a single block, producing 20 horsepower and reaching a top speed of 45 miles per hour. During the first few years of production, the engine was started by a hand crank. The Model T was slightly faster than an early variation of the car used as a taxi service, Ford's Model T Depot Hack, which reached just 42 mph.
The history of Model T racing
Although the Model T didn't reach today's minimum highway speeds, it was often used in races in the early 20th century. in fact, to get publicity Henry Ford raced in his cars before the Model T was even produced. He challenged another motor company to a 10-lap race in Detroit in 1901, winning in his self-designed Sweepstakes at an average speed of 45 mph after his opponent's engine failed.
While this also was the usual speed of the mass-produced Model T, Henry Ford decided to build a race-focused version. In 1909, two modified Tin Lizzies took part in the Ocean to Ocean Automobile Endurance Contest, from New York to Seattle. These Model Ts had four-cylinder engines producing 20 horsepower. One of the Model Ts ended up winning the race, taking 20 days to go 4,106 miles — but it was later disqualified when officials found out the engine had been replaced partway through the event.
One of those cars was piloted by the company's top racing driver, Frank Kulick, who continued racing highly modified Model Ts from 1910 to 1913. In 1912, he hit a speed just under 108 mph on a frozen lake near Detroit. But the fastest Model T in history is Mike Warren's highly modified 1926 Model T, which once topped 200 mph at the Ohio Mile drag racing speed contest. It was powered by a twin turbo Big Block Chevy, much different than the Model Ts of the past.