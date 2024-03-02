Everything To Know About Ford's Model T Depot Hack

The Ford Model T is an unquestioned icon of the automotive industry. After the Model T's introduction in the fall of 1908, Ford's assembly plant on Piquette Avenue in Detroit couldn't produce the car fast enough to keep up with demand, so Ford built a mechanized assembly line at a new facility in nearby Highland Park.

According to the Detroit Historical Society, innovations at that plant cut the manufacturing time for a Model T down to 93 minutes by 1914. By 1924, the price of a Model T had dropped to just $260, about $4,700 in today's money. Ford ceased production of the Model T in 1927, at which point more than 15 million had been sold.

Throughout its roughly 20 years in production, the mass-market Model T was issued in several different variants, including a two-seat coupe, three-seat runabout and roadster models, plus larger touring and town car versions. Beginning in 1917, Ford began building the Model TT, a one-ton truck chassis with a stronger frame and rear axle. The Model TT had to be outfitted with a bed and/or cab by a third-party builder, but many Model TTs were converted to fire trucks, dump trucks, or other utility vehicles.