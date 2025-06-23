10 Great Gaming Gadgets Under $30

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gaming is an expensive hobby. With the ever-increasing prices of consoles and games, the barrier to entry keeps getting hard to clear for the average consumer. Remember when publishers tried to convince us games need to be $70? And now the average price of a title is $80! These days, getting started gaming costs a lot of money on every platform, but that doesn't mean you can't save some cash along the way.

Out of all the components of a video game experience, additional accessories and gadgets bear the most varied prices. Many gaming peripherals can maximize your immersion, and cost nearly the same price as another console. However, you can also buy plenty of gaming gadgets for pennies on the dollar. Traditional logic dictates that these inexpensive alternatives aren't as high quality, but that's not necessarily true. Many companies have made names for themselves producing third-party controllers and other devices that sacrifice some bells and whistles in the name of affordability. And then there are older items that aren't as advanced as newer products but still worth owning due to their quality; they're just a bit cheaper now.

Here are several gaming gadgets you can buy without breaking the bank.