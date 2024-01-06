How To Link Your Xbox Controller To Your Account

Xbox consoles are often shared between multiple people — roommates, family, students in a shared house, even colleagues in an office — but each person has their own individual account. The accounts keep track of game purchases, save data, and achievements. They also allow users to download and play digital games on any Xbox they sign into. This versatility is great for sharing consoles and content, but it does cause a slightly annoying side effect: any time you want to use your shared Xbox, you'll have to sign out of the current profile and sign into your own.

It turns out, however, that there's a really useful feature that helps you completely avoid the chore of signing in. If you own a personal controller that no one else uses, you can link your account to that controller and automatically sign into your account any time you switch the controller on. So, three friends living together and sharing an Xbox can all have a personal controller each and get instant access to their account anytime they turn the console on with their controller. Here's how you set it up.