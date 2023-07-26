Xbox Series X|S And Xbox One Are Getting A Revamped Home Menu Today

There's no place like home, but some Xbox users might find themselves a little disoriented the next time they turn on their consoles, because the Xbox Home Menu is being redesigned. Xbox's Home UI is vital to the Xbox experience, a hub for all the various apps users can manage on the console; whether for gaming, media, communication, or more. Microsoft is hoping these new changes make navigating an Xbox easier and more intuitive than ever.

If it seems like it's been a while since the last major change to the Home screen, that's because it has been. The Home screen for the current-gen Xbox Series X|S is nearly identical to that of its Xbox One predecessor, though the software has received some incremental updates over time.

The Xbox One was named such because Microsoft intended for it to be an all-in-one gaming and entertainment center, including streaming and internet access, and the Home screen was supposed to bring these features together in one simple-to-use hub.

In the announcement of the new Xbox Home menu, Microsoft called the project a "Team Xbox effort" that included researchers, designers, and engineers, as well as eight months of tweaking and improvements based on user feedback. Updates are rolling out in waves, so you may or may not have a chance to check out the new Home screen on your Xbox today. Microsoft says the update could take at least a few weeks to reach your Xbox.