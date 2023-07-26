Xbox Series X|S And Xbox One Are Getting A Revamped Home Menu Today
There's no place like home, but some Xbox users might find themselves a little disoriented the next time they turn on their consoles, because the Xbox Home Menu is being redesigned. Xbox's Home UI is vital to the Xbox experience, a hub for all the various apps users can manage on the console; whether for gaming, media, communication, or more. Microsoft is hoping these new changes make navigating an Xbox easier and more intuitive than ever.
If it seems like it's been a while since the last major change to the Home screen, that's because it has been. The Home screen for the current-gen Xbox Series X|S is nearly identical to that of its Xbox One predecessor, though the software has received some incremental updates over time.
The Xbox One was named such because Microsoft intended for it to be an all-in-one gaming and entertainment center, including streaming and internet access, and the Home screen was supposed to bring these features together in one simple-to-use hub.
In the announcement of the new Xbox Home menu, Microsoft called the project a "Team Xbox effort" that included researchers, designers, and engineers, as well as eight months of tweaking and improvements based on user feedback. Updates are rolling out in waves, so you may or may not have a chance to check out the new Home screen on your Xbox today. Microsoft says the update could take at least a few weeks to reach your Xbox.
The new Xbox Home is more personalized
In some ways, the new Xbox Home won't look radically different from the old one, which uses Microsoft Fluent Design and tile-based apps similar to the UI for Windows 10 and 11. However, the new Home is meant to not just be easier to navigate, but also more customized to your personal tastes.
By simplifying the layout, there is more room to show off your customized background. You'll also now have the option to have your background match which game you're currently highlighting in the Recently Played list, making the Home appearance both more dynamic and easier to look at. Microsoft also hopes to make game discovery more personalized with algorithmically-curated lists of suggested games that will appear on your Home screen.
Other features include a Watch & Listen spotlight that helps differentiate media apps from gaming apps, and the ability to pin not just your favorite games, but also system groups (like Quick Resume) and other curated groups to your Home. The Friends & Community Updates row is also being updated, and Microsoft is hoping this will help improve the social aspect of the Xbox experience.
Finally, a new quick access menu is being introduced to the top of the Home screen to help you better navigate your Xbox. With this new menu, it'll be easier than ever to go from Home to your games and apps Library, as well as the Search bar, Settings, Microsoft Store, or Xbox Game Pass screen.