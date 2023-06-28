Best Xbox Games Released In 2023 So Far

2023 has already been a big year when it comes to video games. It doesn't matter whether you own a PlayStation 5 or a Nintendo Switch, there's been something for everybody so far. Whether it's spectacular indie games that have become hidden gems or AAA releases from big publishers, the year has been filled with some highly acclaimed and successful games.

Xbox owners have been particularly spoiled for choice in 2023 so far, with some great first-party releases on Xbox Game Pass along with a series of high-profile remakes. Of course, there are also some impressive multiplatform games that have been released over the last six months on the Xbox family of consoles, giving players a wide variety of titles to try out.

Out of the many games that have been released for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One this year, these are the very best. As a quick note, these games are not presented in any particular order but rest assured all of them are worth checking out.