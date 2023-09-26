5 Of The Best Xbox Series X|S Controller Charging Stations
When you're in the middle of a marathon gaming session, the last thing you want to think about is whether your Xbox Series X|S controller's battery will die during an epic boss battle. After all, a momentary lapse in power can tilt the odds against you. While wired controllers are one fix, many gamers prefer the flexibility of using a wireless controller. If you count yourself among that number, investing in a charging station for your controller is a smart move.
These stations make it easy to charge your controller between gaming sessions, ensuring it's game-ready when you are. With a fully-charged controller in hand, you can zero in on your in-game objectives, ensuring an uninterrupted, immersive experience. Gaming should pull you in, not pull you out due to battery issues.
Here are five top-notch Xbox Series X|S Controller charging stations to help guarantee that battery concerns remain a distant afterthought.
Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand
This USB-powered quick charging stand from Razer gets almost everything right, making it an excellent choice for gamers seeking a blend of style, efficiency, and reliability in their gaming setup. The charging stand boasts an innovative, attractive design with excellent build quality. It's made of high-quality plastic that mirrors the feel of Microsoft's controllers. The stand is stable, with a grippy rubber base ensuring it stays in place.
Its 1,100 mAh battery pack replaces the AA batteries that come with your Xbox controller. Not to mention, the stand fully charges controllers in under three hours with overcharge protection to prevent the risk of overheating and short-circuiting, offering lasting through extended gaming sessions. Magnetic contacts ensure a secure connection every time, and you can even use it while charging. It also has an LED indicator to let you know its charging status. While charging is the most crucial consideration when choosing a charging stand, looks matter, too. Razer masterfully balances both, offering an effective charging solution in a design that complements any gaming setup. Gamers can find the quick charging stand for around $40 on the Razer website and Amazon.
PowerA Dual Charging Station
Two is often better than one, and doubling up is often the wisest choice for charging stations, especially for homes with multiple Xbox Series X|S controllers. The PowerA Dual Charging Station, officially licensed by Xbox, is the go-to solution for gamers needing to keep more than one Xbox controller powered up and ready for action. Sporting a sophisticated black finish, this docking station employs a snap-down charging approach, helping to guarantee your devices' safety and efficiency.
Stability is ensured with rubberized pads at the dock's base to eliminate unwanted shifting, grippy uppers to keep the controllers in place, and LED lights to indicate when controllers are charged. An added feature lets gamers showcase their controllers on the station even when not charging. Inserting controllers for charging is easy, making for a seamless process. The accompanying AC adapter boasts a 1.8-meter length, ensuring convenience for various setups. The package includes two 1,100 mAh rechargeable batteries, delivering up to 40 hours of gaming. The PowerA Dual Charging Station is priced around $24.99 on the PowerA website and slightly more on Amazon.
Venom Twin Charging Dock
The Venom Twin Docking Station is a helpful solution for gamers looking to keep their Xbox controllers charged and ready. It includes two 850 mAh rechargeable battery packs that clip into controllers, allowing up to 15 hours of continuous play. The station's drop-and-go design eliminates the hassle of wires; just set the controller on the dock to charge. An LED display indicates charging status, turning from red to green once fully charged. It comes with a 2-meter detachable USB to USB type C braided cable, providing versatility in setup.
An extra USB port at the back is available for charging other devices, extending its usefulness beyond charging controllers. It's especially valuable for intense gaming sessions where multiple controllers are in use, with a design that ensures you save time and money, reducing the need for disposable batteries. Even when the console is in standby mode, it continues to charge. Beyond just charging, this docking station is an Xbox Series X|S accessory that also complements the look and feel of the gaming environment. For just under $30 on Amazon, this is an excellent charging station for serious gamers.
Oivio XSX Controller Charger Station
The Oivio XSX Controller Charger Station combines functionality with design, offering Xbox enthusiasts a reliable charging option. The station can simultaneously charge two Xbox controllers in less than 2.5 hours, making it one of the market's most efficient play and charge kits. It comes with two large-capacity 3,360 mWh batteries that can cycle charge over 3,000 times, providing up to 20 hours of playtime, ensuring gamers don't have to frequently switch out battery packs during intense gaming sessions. These battery packs can also be charged separately, ensuring flexibility in usage.
The clear LED indicators provide real-time charging status, transitioning from red to green when the controllers are fully charged. It also has advanced safety features, protecting your controllers from overcharging and short circuits. The charger features a snap-in design, making it easy to place and remove controllers. This design ensures a secure fit and efficient charging process. With excellent reviews and a modest price point, this charging station will keep you gaming for hours.
HyperX ChargePlay Duo
Wondering if your Xbox controller's batteries will give out in the middle of an intense gaming session can be pretty stressful, but with the HyperX ChargePlay Duo, such worries can become a distant memory. The officially licensed charging station can simultaneously charge two controllers, making it suitable for multiplayer sessions or extended gameplay. It comes with two 1,400 mAh rechargeable battery packs for longer playtimes, ensuring you're always game-ready.
The charging station features charge-through doors, so there's no need to remove the batteries from the controllers before charging. Its stable, weighted base ensures controllers remain securely in place during the charging process, and its sleek design complements any gaming setup. The charger features individual LED indicators that display the charging status of each controller. A quick glance lets you know when your controllers are fully charged, allowing you to dive back into the game with confidence. The charging station is available on the HyperX website and on Amazon for around $35.