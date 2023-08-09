10 Essential Xbox Series X/S Accessories You Should Have
Designed to deliver top-of-the-market performance and immersive gameplay, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have made good on this promise. They are maintaining an even more impressive sales pace than their predecessor, the Xbox One. As such, both consoles figure to be sticking around for a while, and as any seasoned gamer knows, the monetary commitment to a piece of hardware does not end with the console and games. Rather, consumers will continue to seek out cutting-edge accessories in pursuit of the perfect gaming experience.
Some of the best Xbox Series X/S accessories are unique to the console, while others are undoubtedly derivative of accessories that were must-haves for past Microsoft home console generations. Ultimately, the most necessary Xbox Series X/S accessories are the ones tailored to improve the gameplay experience of each consumer individually. For some, that may mean picking up a custom controller designed for enhanced precision and comfort, while for others, it might mean obtaining streaming equipment tailormade for the console's capabilities.
Here are 10 essential Xbox Series X and Series S accessories you should have.
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset
A high-end headset will always be a vital accessory to Xbox owners, whether players classify themselves as casual or hardcore gamers. As such, Series X/S owners cannot go wrong with Turtle Beach, a company that specializes in gaming headsets while selling a host of other accessories as well these days. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 wireless gaming headset for Xbox is the successor to the Stealth 600, another popular headset from Turtle Beach that gave consumers a budget option for high-quality audio through a cordless headset with competent battery life. It should come as no surprise that the Gen 2 model looked to build on that foundation, and it is a tremendous option for gamers of all levels of expertise and experience.
People who have purchased a Turtle Beach headset before will find a familiar look and feel with the Stealth 600 Gen 2 model. The outer shell is entirely made of plastic but hangs on a hinge system that is every bit as durable as it is flexible. The inside of the headband is made of padded leather to add comfort to the top of the head, and the microphone maintains the signature futuristic look of Turtle Beach products while sitting far enough away from the face to not be a distraction during prolonged gaming sessions.
The battery tops out at just over 15 hours of playback, and while the lack of a wired option could be seen as a downside for some, most should prefer the wireless nature of the device. The headset can be purchased for under $100 from Amazon.
PowerA Dual Charging Station
The standard Xbox Series X/S controller that comes bundled with the console is no different from other base Microsoft controllers in its use of double-A batteries as the default power source for the device. However, any gamer looking to save money — in the long run — should instead seek out charging station options starting with the Dual Charging Station from PowerA. PowerA has produced third-party gaming accessories since 2009 and has licenses from all three major console manufacturers to add further credibility to its products. Though the company's scope of work extends beyond power-based accessories, the must-have accessory in PowerA's lineup is undoubtedly its docking station for the Xbox Series X/S.
The function of the docking station is pretty straightforward. The product comes with two battery packs that will take the place of the battery compartment behind the Xbox Series X/S controller. It also comes with the sleek-looking charging dock itself, a power cord, and four battery doors (two of which are for Xbox One controllers that are also compatible). In between gaming sessions, gamers can rest their controllers comfortably in the dual bed of the charging station to recharge their battery automatically without having to worry about the controller dying or warning them of low battery life. The charging speed itself is less than ideal, at least compared to the capabilities of fast-charging devices these days, but the dual nature of the accessory allows gamers to charge one controller while another is in use, thereby mitigating the issue.
The PowerA Dual Charging Station retails for around $25 and can be purchased directly from PowerA's website.
KontrolFreek Atomic Performance Thumbsticks
If there is one critique about Microsoft's timeless controller design, it might be that the thumb sticks do not provide an optimal blend of comfort and grip. The ribbed edges of the Xbox Series X/S thumbsticks, while handy, can easily recede over time, particularly for those who play their console on a near-daily basis. A gaming accessory company known as KontrolFreek may have the solution, however, thanks to its line of "Atomic Performance Thumbsticks." Based out of Atlanta, GA, KontrolFreek is a company that, rather than focusing on gaming accessories as a whole, zeros in on controller accessories tailored to the preferences of all sorts of gamers.
The company's line of performance thumbsticks is scientifically designed to improve comfort, control, and accuracy. The accessory is available in multiple colors and designs, as well as three different heights to better suit the gameplay needs of the consumer: low, mid, and high rise. The higher the thumbstick, the more control the player has over more precise movements. The add-ons snap easily on and off the Xbox Series X/S controller's original thumbstick to create a new experience gamers will have to see for themselves to believe. Best of all, KontrolFreek's performance thumbsticks come in at a relatively low price point of under $20 and are available for shipping in most countries through the company's website.
RDS Industries Game Traveler System Case
Despite being derivative of one another, the Xbox Series X and Series S possess a similar form factor conducive to storage and transportation. While the Series S is half as thick and half the weight of its counterpart, both consoles fit well into shelves and protective cases. For the Xbox gamer who likes to take their games on the go, a carrying case will be a worthy investment, and there might not be a better choice than the Game Traveler System Case from RDS Industries. The company has been developing video game products and accessories dating back to 1978 with Atari and possesses licenses from both Nintendo and Xbox to make a slew of protective carrying cases to the specifications of all kinds of gamers.
The case is notable for a protective shell that has adequate padding and protection to defend modern Xbox consoles from drops. The thickness of the case serves a purpose beyond properly protecting the console itself, however, as it can house two Series X/S controllers in addition to other accessories like cords and an external SSD. It is also easily transportable thanks to a handle that allows gamers to carry their console like a briefcase. Such an investment will not be necessary for everyone, but any gamer who likes to take their Xbox console on the road with them should look no further than the latest case from RDS Industries to transport their console and accessories.
The RDS Industries Xbox Series S Game Traveler System Case costs $36.49 on Target and $39.99 on Amazon.
SCUF Instinct Pro Wireless Performance Controller
In many ways, the stock Xbox Series X/S controller is the best version of the Xbox controller Microsoft has produced to date. However, hardcore gamers and e-sports competitors looking to get a bit more out of their controllers should consider picking up the Instinct Performance Controller from SCUF. Rather than produce a host of different gaming accessories, SCUF has found a niche in the market for producing performance gaming accessories, namely controllers for players seeking an additional edge over the competition. The company also provides tutorials on its website for how gamers can best use its controllers in select games, such as the "EA Sports' FIFA" franchise, "Call of Duty," and "Rocket League."
SCUF is constantly producing new controllers with a host of customizable options, but its most popular offering is the Instinct Pro controller, which comes with every signature feature of SCUF controllers. The controller uses a grip on the back of the controller built for performance, reworked thumbsticks, and additional paddles on the back of the controller that can be mapped to any button on the Xbox controller.
The customizable nature of these paddles goes one step further with custom profiles that can be saved to the controller, enabling gamers to switch between multiple configurations for their favorite games. The one caveat perhaps preventing this controller from entering more households is the price. The Instinct Pro retails at $219.99 on the company's website and can be purchased in eight different colors, but at the end of the day stands out as the premium controller for the premium gamer.
Logitech G923 Trueforce Sim Racing Wheel
VR may be moving the goalpost for racing games, but there is still plenty of value in a steering wheel controller for gamers looking for a more traditional experience that walks the line between game and reality. Logitech is a massive manufacturer of PC and gaming accessories and might also have the best steering wheel controller on the market in the Logitech Trueforce G923. The G293 followed a very similar controller to the G29 but is specifically optimized for the Xbox, adding a rotation dial and rev lights that were previously only features of the PC and PS4 versions of the G29.
Much like SCUF's Instinct Pro controller, the Logitech G923 does not come cheap. At $349.99, the Trueforce racing wheel should only be reserved for gamers who get a lot of mileage out of racing games. The term "Trueforce" refers to Logitech's vibration technology, designed to replicate the vibration that would be felt in the chassis of a race car.
The feel of the wheel will further lend itself to an authentic racing experience, as it is made from high-quality leather, and the proximity of the buttons to the wheel adds convenience without getting in the way of the experience. While cheaper options are available, those in search of a lifelike racing experience who aren't yet sold on VR will want to get their hands on this and see for themselves what the fuss is about.
PDP Talon Media Remote
The remote control has long been an Xbox accessory worth having. For some, navigating through the Series X/S menus with the standard controller will do the job. However, many may prefer the comfort and convenience of a remote. Those who do should take a look at the PDP Media Remote, which is compatible with the Xbox One in addition to the Series X/S. The remote comes loaded with a motion-activated backlight and is light to the touch, weighing a meager 78 grams with two AAA batteries loaded in the back compartment. The button layout should also be easy to grasp, with a standard remote control layout that also contains the signature colored "X," "Y," "A," and "B" buttons of the Xbox controller.
Another plus for this accessory is that it doesn't need to be paired to the system like a traditional controller. The remote comes loaded with an infrared sensor that will work right out of the box as long as the batteries are loaded. Though the remote is ergonomically sound, boasts a minimalistic interface, and is easy to use, the small form factor and lightweight may cause it to feel cheap to some. Luckily, the remote can be had for just $23 from most retailers, making it a good, low-risk buy for gamers looking to add convenience to their Xbox experience or use their console as their primary multimedia station.
Elgato HD60 S+ Capture Card
Video game streamers should be quite familiar with Elgato, a company that specializes in simplifying streaming solutions for all purposes. Not only are Elgato capture cards (as well as its other lines of streaming equipment) easy to use, they are known for producing high-quality picture that is compatible with streaming apps such as OBS Studio and Streamlabs. The HD60 S+ comes packed with a USB-C cable to link the capture card to your PC and an HDMI cable to connect it to your display. From there, aspiring streamers can simply connect the cables to the appropriate slots and have a stream up and running in their favorite streaming app in no time with virtually zero noticeable latency.
As a bonus, the HD60 S+ makes no sacrifices to the streaming picture in terms of the quality the console can output. Since the Xbox Series X/S can output video in 4K, this capture card can capture 1080p60 gameplay while providing 4k60 passthrough, meaning the final product can likewise output in 4K. The HD60 S+ also comes with HDR support (High Dynamic Range), which enhances colors and details in both dark and bright parts of games. The capture card is currently going for just under $200 on Amazon. As such, the HD60 S+ from Elgato should be a mandatory purchase for any gamer serious about trying their hand as a streamer.
Seagate Storage Expansion Card
One of the primary differences between the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles is the storage space each console provides. While the Series X includes a 1TB internal storage drive (roughly 800GB of usable space), the Series S has a 512 GB drive (with roughly 360GB of usable space). For some, this may be an ample amount of storage, but any gamer serious about committing to a digital future of video game consumption might need a little extra storage to suit their needs.
In this case, the Seagate storage expansion card may come in handy. Seagate is one of the leading manufacturers of mass data storage solutions, and the company's partnership with Microsoft to make external drives specifically for the Series X/S should only further drive gamers to invest in this line of external storage drives.
The Seagate storage expansion cards for Xbox Series X/S are less of an external hard drive/solid-state drive as much as they are memory cards popularized by the fifth and sixth console generations. As such, they slot directly into the back of the console without needing to be connected with a USB or USB-C cable. The expansion cards come in three sizes: 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB.
As an added plus, they are faster than most SSDs with enclosure for moving games back and forth between internal and external storage and suffer minimal to no drops in load time compared to the console's internal storage. All three expansion cards can be purchased on Amazon at varying prices and often go on sale.
8BitDo SN30 Pro
Though the latest generation of Xbox consoles are known for their performance with modern triple-A titles, the Series X/S are also viable options for retro gaming. Those looking for an authentic retro gaming experience on the Series X/S should look at picking up the SN30 Pro controller from 8BitDo. The company, which has been endorsed by PCMag, touts the SN30 Pro as "the one controller to rule them all." While it offers advantages and disadvantages compared to the standard Xbox controller, this controller may be the preferred choice for those who grew up with controllers from the fourth and fifth console generations and crave a more classic gaming experience.
Some of the features of 8BitDo's Xbox offering include custom button mapping and the ability to adjust stick and trigger sensitivity. Gamers can also create custom profiles on this controller, much like with the SCUF Instinct Pro, a controller on the polar opposite end of the gaming spectrum. The Bluetooth controller is also compatible with PCs and mobile devices, making it even more ideal who balance gaming sessions between their Xbox Series X/S and devices running on an Android operating system.
The controller even comes packed with a mobile gaming clip (perfect for cloud gaming) and boasts an 18-hour battery life. The SN30 Pro can currently be had from Amazon for $44.99 and may be able to be had for cheaper from other sellers depending on whether or not the mobile gaming clip is included.