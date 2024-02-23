5 Top Rated Surround Sound Headsets For Gaming Enthusiasts In 2024
AAA games have always been about showcasing the current limits of gaming technology to the world, and in almost all instances, it's about providing players with unrivaled immersion. Advancements in technology have given modern gaming an exceptional improvement in regards to graphics. Some video games released recently deliver a level of photorealism that goes beyond anything seen before. From enhanced detailed textures to ray tracing, the games of this generation are a far cry from the 8-bit blocky pixels of decades ago.
A similarly important element that is just as important as visuals in enhancing immersion for players is the audio. Sound design can significantly enrich the immersion of certain game genres, where ambiance and atmosphere can be an integral part of the storytelling process. Games that incorporate top-notch sound design can only be truly appreciated when paired with top-notch speakers, or in this case, a top-rated surround-sound headset.
Most games can be enjoyed perfectly fine with standard speakers. However, there are those that are elevated when played using a highly immersive surround-sound headphone. For example, games such as "Alien: Isolation" deliver an entirely different and terrifying experience when played with a surround sound headset, as every metallic creak and hiss of a broken pipe will make you jump.
While the advantage that surround sound headsets offer to the first-person competitive gaming table is debatable, there is no denying how these high-quality cans are able to augment the overall immersion that digital worlds can provide. Now that you have an understanding of how surround sound can improve your gaming experience, here are the best surround sound gaming headsets.
HyperX Cloud 2
For a veritable 'bang for your buck' deal, few can match up to what the HyperX Cloud 2 headset brings to the table at its price tag. Despite the lower cost, the Cloud 2 manages to deliver solid audio quality on all fronts. It features 53mm neodymium drivers, which create deeper and pulse-pounding bass. So, if you enjoy action games littered with explosions or racing games with thunderous engines, the Cloud Alpha can reliably satisfy your auditory senses. However, teeth-rattling bass can only go so far, and the Cloud Alpha understands that quite well, as it also provides excellent clarity in the mids and highs.
One important aspect of a gaming headset is comfort. As gaming sessions tend to last for more than an hour, the last thing you need is a headphone that feels like it has a vice grip on your head. In that regard, the Cloud 2 undeniably shines, as it is designed with comfort at the forefront. The ear cups are padded exceptionally well with memory foam and should last for hundreds of hours of use without deterioration, thanks to the durable leatherette cover. The Cloud 2 package also comes with breathable velour foam ear cushions for those whose ears get sore from prolonged use. Keep in mind, though, that switching to the foam cup variation will make you lose the sound dampening feature.
While the HyperX Cloud 2 headset doesn't exactly match up to the standards of your audiophile connoisseur, it does well enough to enhance the immersive experience when gaming. Its ability to improve your spatial awareness in the game truly augments the experience, as you can pinpoint the direction of every footstep, clatter, explosion, or any audible that the game throws at you.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7
The SteelSeries Arctis series headphones have been a staple in the gaming scene for years, and one of the finest in terms of design, price, and sound quality is the Arctis Nova 7. One element from previous SteelSeries Arctis models that saw a complete overhaul with the Nova 7 is the headband. The Nova 7 can now extend further, allowing those with ample head circumference to be able to wear it comfortably. In addition, the Arctis Nova 7 also comes equipped with simultaneous Bluetooth 5.0 audio capability, which streamlines several applications directly towards a primary headset.
The surround sound functionality of the Nova 7 also comes with full customization so that you can fine-tune the sound quality to your preference. You can fully engage yourself within the game's world with the headset's 3D audio capability, making first-person games that much more immersive. It also comes with a solid noise-cancelling bidirectional microphone for a more reliable multiplayer experience. The Nova 7 also comes with a commendable battery life of 24 hours and is compatible with all major consoles as well as PCs and mobile devices. However, only the PC will have the surround sound feature.
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 is a high-quality gaming headset that delivers surround sound in spades. The equalizer that is accessible via its proprietary app is a nice touch for those who enjoy tinkering with sound options to fully capture their preferences. Overall, the Arctis Nova 7 is specifically designed for the versatility and auditory needs of all gamers. Click here for SlashGear's in-depth review.
Razer BlackShark V2
One of, if not the most recognizable, names in the gaming stratosphere is Razer, and it should be no one's surprise that one of their products found its way onto this list. First, the design and build of the headset focus on comfort, as the developers understand well that gamers will be wearing the BlackShark V2 for hours on end. That said, it still manages to look sleek and cool. Second, the surround sound functionality of the BlackShark V2 is sure to enhance the overall experience, as users will have full spatial awareness of every sound cue from the game.
The BlackShark V2 not only provides you with excellent virtual surround sound in gaming, it also comes with great noise-canceling capability and accurate sound output. The only shortcoming here is the microphone, which simply does not deliver the same level of noise isolation as the audio. Its microphone is still a solid feature, though, and will do its job just fine in most cases.
Pairing the Razer BlackShark V2 to the PC will allow you to access the THX Spatial Audio feature via Razer Synapse software. Taking advantage of the Razer Synapse will allow for further customization of the listening experience and even give access to specific profiles fine-tuned to certain games. All in all, this is a fantastic headset option for those looking to fully immerse themselves in their favorite games. For SlashGear's comprehensive dive into the Razer BlackShark V2, click here.
Logitech G Astro A30 Lightspeed Wireless Headset
Another brand synonymous with the gaming landscape is Logitech, and the company once again comes with a feature-rich headset that gamers will enjoy. The Astro A30 wireless headphone is compatible with all current consoles as well as mobile devices, making it a practical option if you own multiple gaming devices. The Astro A30 manages to achieve this level of versatility thanks to the RF Lightspeed USB dongle along with Bluetooth connectivity.
With the goal of streamlining your experience, the Astro A30 has the ability to connect to three devices at once. This multi-connectivity function can allow you to chat with friends using Discord while still connected to your PC or console. This headset also utilizes a 40mm driver, which fully takes advantage of the Astro A30's Dolby Atmos surround sound support. As with all gaming headphones, the Astro A30 puts most of its effort towards the lows and mids in order to emphasize the heavy bass thumps.
The Astro A30 is certainly a standout in the headset gaming market, and it more than earns its reputation thanks to its excellent sound quality, comfort, features, and top-tier surround sound capability. While a bit pricier, the Astro A30 is undoubtedly a worthwhile headphone for gamers looking to upgrade their gaming experience. Get a better look at the Astro A30's specs with SlashGear's review here.
Audeze Maxwell Wireless
A high-end option for gamers who also fancy themselves as audiophiles, the Audeze Maxwell Wireless is an impressive wireless headset that brings outstanding sound quality with an equally superb surround sound capability on the PC, Xbox (Dolby Atmos), and PlayStation (Tempest 3D). The wireless connectivity function is compatible with all modern devices, and the build is quite sturdy, as you can tell from the balanced heft of the headset. That said, comfort might be an issue for some due to the deep ear pads, which can compress the user's ears when worn for prolonged periods.
The Audeze Maxwell headset also incorporates planar magnetic drivers. These special drivers offer a highly immersive listening experience thanks to the low distortion and wider passive soundstage. While the default setting of the Audeze Maxwell is already well optimized, users can still adjust the precise audio quality to their liking via the Audeze HQ software. The battery life is another impressive aspect of the Audeze Maxwell, as it can last for over 60 hours on a full charge.
One thing to remember about this headset is that it does not come with active noise cancellation. However, it can dampen ambient noise from anything above 200 Hz, which is usually more than enough. The Audeze Maxwell headset is an impressive piece of equipment that would pass an audiophile's test, but it is one that specifically caters to gamers. Read SlashGear's review of this beast of a headset right here.