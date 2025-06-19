10 Iconic Discontinued Gadgets From The 2010s (And Why We Miss Them)

The evolution of the Amazon Kindle, the Fire tablets, and the Alexa speakers proves that the tech giant knows how to make a good product. Except for smartphones. The Amazon Fire Phone was a complete flop, which may be the reason they never tried their hand at the market again. Released in 2014, the marquee feature of the Fire Phone was the use of four selfie cameras to create a convincing screen depth illusion.

Having tried this myself back in the day, it was cool, but only cool for about 30 seconds. One of those things you try once, and then never touch again. The feature was painfully underutilized, too. Aside from the home screen image, the app carousel, some games, and a handful of supported apps, it quickly faded into the background. The Fire Phone had other features like Firefly (basically a Google Lens precursor) but not much else to differentiate itself.

As is the case with many products that swing their weight behind a gimmick, it wasn't enough to sell the phone. The price was high ($649), the specs were middling, it required AT&T for a contract deal, and to make matters worse, it ran on Amazon's Fire OS rather than Android. I managed to save a lot of money as a poor college student by buying a brand-new, unwanted Amazon Fire Phone for $80 — but I had to jailbreak it to run Android so it was actually usable. By 2015, the Fire Phone was already done for, and it seems Amazon was so badly burned by the experience that they never tried a second time. A shame, since this was a cool early attempt at glasses-free 3D.