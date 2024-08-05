Why Were Pebble Smartwatches Discontinued?

Smartwatches were a thing before the Pebble smartwatch made a (for the time) massive splash on Kickstarter. That said, it was still a heck of a splash, pulling in $10 million (100 times its original $100,000 goal) by campaign's end thanks to more than 65,000 backers.

Advertisement

And yet, Pebble isn't around anymore. Sure, you might see one of the watches on somebody's wrist every so often, and you can find them on the aftermarket in a variety of states for a variety of prices, but the company itself was dissolved in 2016. This is largely considered a shame by Pebble owners — many of whom claim to still use their Pebble watch to this very day.

It doesn't make sense, does it? A small company that has great success with a new (often beloved) product is arguably still the one to beat when it comes to e-paper smartwatch displays, and many people still use their devices close to a decade later. How could something that seemed to start out so well end up falling apart after only a few years?

Advertisement