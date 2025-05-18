The airline industry set a new record for the highest full-year traffic with over 40 million scheduled flights in 2024, marking a 10.4% increase compared to 2023. The numbers also highlight how quickly the industry has rebounded post-pandemic. Airplanes remain not only the safest mode of travel but also among the fastest, helping passengers save valuable time.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) tracks various air travel metrics, including the number of airplane accidents each year. According to IATA, the five-year average (2020-2024) has dialed down to one accident per 810,000 flights, compared to one per 456,000 flights from 2011 to 2015. This shows that while aviation safety has significantly improved, airplanes are not immune to accidents. Some aircraft go their entire lives without a major safety incident, while others have become famous for recurring safety issues.

Boeing, one of the world's largest aerospace manufacturers, has been publishing an annual aircraft safety report for decades. The report compiles data on all commercial airline incidents and accidents dating back to 1959. This article is based on Boeing's official data and presents a list of the 10 passenger jets with the worst safety records, ranked in ascending order based on the hull loss with fatalities rate. The hull loss with fatalities rate is an aviation metric that reflects how frequently a plane was destroyed in a crash involving one or more deaths per one million flights.

