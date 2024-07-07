10 Of The Biggest Trijets To Ever Grace The Skies

We've come a long way since the age of propellor-based aviation. Sure, there are still plenty of single turboprop engine airplanes, but these days most planes — especially the big ones — require more thrust. Today, commercial craft generally use jet engines, and one might assume that the more engines a plane has, the more lift it will get, right? Not quite.

Currently, twinjet engines dominate the skies, but before they did, plenty of planes used the trijet design. These vehicles came in many shapes and sizes — technically, even the highly experimental flying saucer Avrocar could be considered a trijet because it used three turbojet engines. However, most trijets sat on the opposite end of the size spectrum. Most were far from the largest planes in the world, but some got massive.

Here are 10 of the biggest trijet planes ever flown. This list will only focus on planes that actually flew — crafts that never made it out of the concept phase don't count.